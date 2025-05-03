Main Event



UFC Fight Night will take place in Des Moines, Iowa. The main event features Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight fight. The event will be held at Wells Fargo Arena and shown live through multiple streaming and TV platforms.

Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will headline the main card. Sandhagen holds a record of 17 wins and 5 losses. Figueiredo has 24 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw. The fight will take place in the bantamweight division. Both fighters have built strong reputations in the sport. Fans expect a competitive and intense battle.

Event Date, Time and How to Watch



The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on May 3. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT. The entire UFC Fight Night event will be livestreamed on ESPN+. The main card will also be shown on ESPN2. Viewers can access ESPN2 through DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV. An ESPN+ subscription is required to access the livestream.

Complete Fight Card for UFC Fight Night



The main card includes six fights. Along with the headline event between Sandhagen and Figueiredo, the other matches include:

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Bantamweight: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

The prelims consist of six fights as well:

Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Women’s Flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović

FAQs

How can I watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo?

You can watch it on ESPN+ or on ESPN2 through DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

When does the UFC Fight Night event begin?

The prelims start at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on the same day.

