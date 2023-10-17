TikTok users strongly believe ‘UFOs’ flew over Gaza as videos depicting multiple lights in the night sky have surfaced on the Internet.

The widespread speculations and unverified reports about UFOs and extraterrestrial lives continue to divide people on Earth, thanks to ufologists who have claimed time and again that aliens are coming for us. Now, a sighting allegedly captured over Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war has fueled an irrational fear among believers.

Rumors claim ‘UFOs’ were spotted over Gaza

Multiple videos on TikTok have given rise to rumors that ‘UFOs’ were seen in the night sky over the weekend, but such an incident hasn’t been officially reported or confirmed.

The short clip allegedly filmed in Gaza shows the night sky brightened by multiple golden lights that appear one after the other.

They are stationary and the lights illuminating from what’s assumed to be an unidentified object intensify within seconds and continue to glow brightly.

The number of unverified objects differs in every video, with some depicting five of them placed in close proximity to one another, looking like a star cluster.

The origin of the videos isn’t clear as similar sightings are reported by different users. Authorities in Israel haven’t addressed the said incident at the time of writing.

Users argue the lights could be ‘flares’

The unverified sighting has prompted questions about the nature of the lights, and skeptics suggest people might have spotted flares, used during times of distress or for signaling.

However, a significant majority has still argued that flares leave a trail of smoke as opposed to the lights shown in the TikTok video.

One suggested: “I saw this live yesterday and yes, most definitely flares.”

“Not flares at all, those are the crafts that are commonly called UFO but there are actually highly supreme technology crafts to end evil on this earth,” argued another.

“Those are flares, the military base here trains with them all the time,” wrote one.

Another added: “Thank you so much for sharing these! Multiple sightings suggest the strange lights have something to do with UAPs and aliens. This shouldn’t be ignored.”

Questionable videos of UAPs in Israel

Only a couple of days ago, another video alleging UFOs in Israel raised eyebrows. The footage in question is seemingly filmed in the evening and features multiple objects in the air being escorted by fighter jets.

The captions claimed the alleged incident occurred in Tel Aviv, but users quickly refuted it as only a CGI or an AI-generated clip.

