Ugly God has heard what everyone has been saying about the murder he’s been accused of undertaking — but he doesn’t seem too bothered by the allegations.

The former XXL Freshman took to Twitter on Friday (August 18) to seemingly take a swipe at the accusations made against him.

“A lot can happen in a year. #dontbelievethehype,” he wrote, while posing in four different pictures while holding stacks of cash.

Check out the post below:

In late June, Renaldo Delavallade passed away in Gulfport, Mississippi from gunshot wounds. According to WLOX, police were notified about a midnight shooting but were unable to get there in time to save the person in question.

Upon arrival, they found the 50-year-old dead inside a vehicle. Police Chief Adam Cooper told the press that they have a suspect in custody, but no further details had been revealed.

A person who claimed to be related to Delavallade who goes by Tishia on social media has since posted multiple TikToks claiming that Ugly God (real name Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez) was responsible for the shooting.

Additionally, she shared a case report showing that the 26-year-old rapper is a suspect for carrying out the murder with a small caliber handgun. She also claimed that he won’t be prosecuted due to his connections despite boasting about his involvement in the crime.

“Hi, my name is Renaldo BUGGIE Delavallade,” she captioned the first of two tribute videos. “I was 50 years old when I was murdered by my sons best friend 06-29-2023..At the home I live at with his mother and my wife, and two of our sons. There was an argument the night before that included his mom, Rhonda Reese and Safina Dedeaux my wife. Whom stood by and was present at the whole shooting [four suspicious emojis].

“After that argument the night before.I removed all my clothes and was proceeding on with my life. I was lured back to the house the next day.By [telling] me my 11 year old was being put out. I knew , I was in danger going there, so I did not get out of the car at all. I felt the danger and tried to avoid it.”

She continued: “I spoke to Royce, the UGLY GOD sitting in the front of the [house] in my car where his mother later walked out to throw her [Gasoline] on [the] situation. After i thought the conversation was over , I was leaving.I was pulling off in my car where he shot me 4 times in the face.I never seen it coming.

“This was surely in Royce Davisons , UGLY GOD Feo Rodriguez’s on Facebook [three suspicious emojis] [He] changes his name [daily]. But that was his plan from the beginning. He claimed self Defense so that his Uncle Damon Reese.That is currently a judge and currently running now would make sure he is free. But what he didnt know is that regardless what was portrayed or what he though.

“My 3 sisters and Brother would never let this go under the Radar as they ( ALL Of ThEM) planned !!!! [three suspicious emojis] HE REALLY THOUGH I WAS A NOBODY!!!! I am Renaldo DeLavallade.”