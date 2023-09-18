UHY Hacker Young announced the appointment of Anthony Davies as its new corporate tax partner.

Davies joins from the South East regional accountancy firm Carpenter Box, where he oversaw its international tax team. Earlier in his career, he also worked at EY, Grant Thornton and RSM.

He also previously spent three years as a director at the commercial real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield, where he was head of EMEA tax. In this role he was responsible for designing and implementing a strategy for acquisitions, disposals and integration of new businesses within the EMEA region.

Advertisement

Through his 20-year career Davies has developed a specialism in corporate real estate, advising a wide range of property sector businesses on tax issues affecting activities from investment to development and construction.

At UHY Hacker Young, he will be focusing particularly on international tax and real estate work, including UK corporate tax for multinational clients through the UHY International network.

Subarna Banerjee, managing partner at UHY Hacker Young, said: “We’re delighted to have Anthony join our team. He brings a wealth of experience which further enhances our corporate tax offering.”

Davies added: “I am very happy to join UHY Hacker Young – the range of interesting client and UHY’s strong international network of fellow tax practitioners were both very appealing factors for me.”