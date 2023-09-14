Two women arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common two years ago had an emotional on-camera reunion while speaking to the BBC.

Patsy Stevenson and Dania Al-Obeid didn’t realise they had met during the vigil, until they met during an interview with the BBC’s Lucy Manning.

Both took legal action against the Metropolitan Police over their arrests at the south London protest during Covid restrictions.

A settlement has been reached and “substantial” damages paid, said the law firm representing the pair.