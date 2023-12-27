Pilots of an American Airlines flight managed to land safely at London’s Heathrow airport, despite strong winds from Storm Gerrit.

In a clip filmed by aviation enthusiasts BigJetTV, the cameraman can be heard begging the plane to stop as it bounced down onto the runway.

Gusty winds and rain had been forecast for the area surrounding Heathrow airport on Wednesday, according to BBC Weather.

Elsewhere in the UK Storm Gerrit has brought flooding and disrupted travel, with Scotland being the worst affected area.

