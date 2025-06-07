The UK and France will abandon previous plans to recognise a Palestinian state at an upcoming conference, according to diplomats.

France had been lobbying the UK and other European allies to recognise a Palestinian state at the conference in New York, due to be held between 17 and 20 June.

President Emmanuel Macron had described the move as “a moral duty and political requirement”, suggesting it could come in return for Saudi Arabia recognising Israel at the conference.

However, The Guardian has reported that French officials briefed their Israeli counterparts this week that the conference would not be the moment for recognition.

Instead, it will now focus on outlining steps towards recognition, contingent on a series of measures and concessions from the Palestinians.

Read more: UK and France abandon plans to recognise Palestinian state at conference