NEW DELHI – Britain and India on June 7 discussed expanding their “counter-terrorism” collaboration following recent fighting between India and Pakistan, Britain’s foreign minister told Reuters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

British foreign minister David Lammy is the highest-profile Western official to have visited both New Delhi and Islamabad since the South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire in May after their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The latest tensions began in April after the killing of 26 men in Indian Kashmir that New Delhi blamed on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denied. India then attacked what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan, leading to escalation from both sides until a May 10 ceasefire.

“We want the situation to be maintained, but of course we recognise fragility, particularly in the backdrop of terrorism, terrorism designed to destabilise India,” Mr Lammy said, in an interview at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi.

“We are keen to continue to work with our Indian partners on counter-terrorism measures.”

He said he discussed the next steps with both Mr Modi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, but gave no specifics.

In 2024, India and Britain discussed combating the financing of terrorism, cooperation between law enforcement and judicial bodies and information sharing.

Mr Lammy said he also discussed boosting trade between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies. The countries concluded talks for a free trade deal early in May.

“I know that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is very much looking forward to coming to India very soon to sign the free trade agreement,” Mr Lammy said. “There is so much that our two nations can continue to do together.” REUTERS

