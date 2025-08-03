Dina Asher-Smith produced a championship record and pipped Amy Hunt to gold in the women’s 200 metres at the Novuna UK Athletics Championships.

The 29-year-old held off a fightback from 100m UK champion Hunt and got her head beyond the line a thousandth of a second before her rival, with Daryll Neita third in Birmingham.

Asher-Smith led round the bend but Hunt looked to overtake the three-time Olympic medallist – but the line came just in time for Asher-Smith. There was a nervous wait before the stadium announcement revealed she took the crown with a time of 22.14 seconds.

Asher-Smith said: “It was an excellent race, we needed a photo-finish because neither of us knew who had won.

“I have done this for long enough to know the only thing that matters is the Championships and Tokyo round-by-round, so I mind my own business and focus on myself. I am in great shape, and there are a few things in there that I can still tweak, so I am happy.”

Asher-Smith’s time would have been enough for her to get bronze in Paris last year, showing the upward trajectory of her performance, and she believes she is in a good place ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.

She added: “I’ve been in great shape for quite a long time but it’s about being in a good place that makes sense to you. It’s a really strong place to be ahead of a championship.”

Georgia Hunter Bell added another UK title to her collection with victory in the 800m.

Hunter Bell had to work hard for her title though, she faced competition from Jemma Reekie – who finished second – and it was not until the final 150m that she got her nose in front, crossing the line in 1:59.53 to claim gold.

Hunter Bell runs in both the 800m and 1500m races but has still not made a decision on which discipline she will pick at the Tokyo games.

She explained: “I am not going to make the decision (on Tokyo) until after I have run my next Diamond League 1500 and 800, so I have a bit of time to think.

“The cons are that I am probably in better shape over 800 on the world stage, but the 1500 is first – It is hard to decide.”

Asked whether she thinks she can beat Keely Hodgkinson, who may run in the same race in Tokyo next month, she added: “I don’t know.

“We train together all the time. But she’s such a good athlete and it will be the first time we’ve raced where we’re kind of close.”

Paris 2024 silver medallist Josh Kerr earned an emphatic victory in the men’s 5000m final.

Kerr was always one of the most prominent in the field and he started to stretch out the pack alongside Rory Leonard, who sprinted clear from the pack.

However, Kerr claimed the lead with two laps to go and did not look back, leaving his opponents to finish in 13 minutes 23.78 seconds. Jack Kavanagh and Leonard were second and third respectively.

He said: “It was always going to be tough out there over the last mile but I really enjoyed the first eight laps.”

Elsewhere, Amber Anning won the women’s 400m final in front of Victoria Ohuruogu and Charlie Dobson claimed gold in the men’s race.

Zharnel Hughes completed a double gold, landing the men’s 200m just 24 hours after winning the 100m.