UK Conservative MP George Freeman who was briefly retained by GHGSat as an advisor recently referred himself to the standards commissioner.

According to Guardian newspaper Mr. Freeman, “A Conservative MP has referred himself to the parliamentary watchdog after it was alleged he was paid by a company that helped him write questions to government.”

Mr. Freeman was responsible for the UK Space Agency in his previous role as a Minister in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology between between February 7, 2023 and November 13, 2023 under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) which he referred himself to noted that, “The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has an indirect relationship with GHGSat -with some of the department’s arm’s length bodies working with the company. Although GHGSat wrote to you as a minister in 2022, this was dealt with at official level rather than through ministerial correspondence. Whilst in office, you neither met with the company, nor did you make any policy, regulatory or commercial decisions that would have affected GHGSat specifically. Therefore, the Committee considered that the risk that this role could be seen as a reward for your decisions in office is low.”

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments posted it’s “advice letter” on June 26, 2025 which advised he follow several conditions. They in part include:

In accordance with the government’s Business Appointment Rules, the Committee advises that this appointment with GHGSat(UK) Ltd be subject to the following conditions: you should not draw on (disclose or use for the benefit of yourself or the persons or organisations to which this advice refers) any privileged information available to you from your time in ministerial office;

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not become personally involved in lobbying the UK government or any of its arm’s length bodies on behalf of GHGSat(UK) Ltd (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients); nor should you make use, directly or indirectly, of your contacts in the government and/or ministerial office to influence policy, secure business/funding or otherwise unfairly advantage GHGSat(UK) Ltd (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients);

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not provide advice to on behalf of GHGSat(UK) Ltd (including parent companies, subsidiaries, partners and clients) on the terms of, or with regard to the subject matter of, a bid with, or contract relating directly to the work of the UK government or any of its arm’s length bodies;

for two years from your last day in ministerial office, you should not become personally involved in lobbying contacts you developed during your time in office in other governments and organisations for the purpose of securing business for GHGSat(UK) Ltd.

SpaceQ contacted GHGSat who provided the following statement:

“GHGSat retained George Freeman MP for a brief period to help GHGSat understand and navigate the geopolitical environment in the UK and Europe.

GHGSat signed a services agreement with Mr. Freeman that did not include any lobbying activities, and was concluded on the basis of the terms laid out by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

GHGSat takes all applicable laws and regulations concerning lobbying extremely seriously.”

