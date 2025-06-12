The UK is “currently” involved in training members of the Israeli army on British soil, according to Ministry of Defence officials.

In response to a question from a Labour MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces admitted the training was ongoing despite government concerns over Israel’s assault on Gaza.

“As part of routine defence engagement with Israel, the UK is currently training a limited number of Israeli Defence Forces personnel on UK-based training courses,” Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday.

The UK has been largely supportive of Israel during its war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

This is despite allegations of genocide and war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian civilians.

More than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s war on Gaza, which several countries, as well as many international rights groups and experts, now qualify as an act of “genocide”.

