UK avoids stagnation with 0.2% growth in Q2

Newsflash: The UK economy has posted modest growth in the second quarter of this year, defy fears of stagnation.

UK GDP expanded by 0.2% in April-June, the Office for National Statistics reports, beating forecasts of no growth in the quarter. This follows growth of 0.1% in January-March.

In June, the economy also fared better than expected — with growth of 0.5%.

That follows the GDP fall of 0.1% in May, and growth of 0.2% in April.

The ONS explains:

In output terms, the services sector grew by 0.1% on the quarter, driven by increases in information and communication, accommodation and food service activities, and human health and social work activities; elsewhere, the production sector grew by 0.7%, with 1.6% growth in manufacturing. In expenditure terms, there was strong growth in household consumption and government consumption, which was partially offset by a fall in international trade flows in the second quarter.