Introduction: UK economy set to slow in 2023 and 2024
Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.
Anxiety over the health of the UK economy is rising, as economists fear that high interest rates have hurt growth.
Economists at KPMG have predicted that UK growth will slow sharply in the second half of this year, as high interest rates, continued uncertainty and low productivity weigh on the economy.
They fear the UK could “struggle to keep its head above water in the second half of the year”, as “renewed signs of stress” hit the economy.
KPMG predicts UK growth will slow to just 0.4% this year, down from 4.1% in 2022, and slow further to just 0.3% in 2024.
Inflation is expected to slow, from 9.1% last year to 7.5% in 2023, and then 2.7% in 2024, thanks to easing supply chain bottlenecks and falling energy prices.
Concerns over the UK economy prompted the Bank of England to leave interest rates on hold at 5.25% last Thursday, after 14 consecutive rises in borrowing costs.
The OECD has also predicted weak growth for Britain – last week it predicted the economy would grow by 0.3% in 2023, and by 0.8% in 2024.
And last Friday, industry data showed that Britain’s economy suffered a sharp fall in private sector activity this month.
But, as KPMG points out, the global economy seems to be losing momentum too, with trade volumes shrinking and rising concerns over China’s economy.
There’s another risk too – businesses may be put off from investing in the UK until the general election has taken place. Uncertainty over the government’s fiscal plans, and key policies, risk deterring or delaying spending.
Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says:
“While interest rates have now potentially reached their peak in this cycle, uncertainty remains regarding their future path.
This coupled with uncertainty around future plans for fiscal policy as the UK heads into an election year, may see businesses choose to further delay investment.”
KPMG predicts the upcoming general election will prompt new spending pledges to, for example, address safety concerns around school buildings or patch up the deficits run up by some local authorities.
The agenda
-
9am BST: German IFO institute’s business climate index
-
11am BST: CBI distributive trades survey of UK manufacturing
-
1.30pm BST: Chicago Fed national activity index for the US economy
-
2pm BST: ECB president Christine Lagarde testifies to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament
Key events
UK mortgage rates have continued to drop, after the Bank of England left interest rates on hold last Thursday.
Data provider Moneyfacts reports that:
-
The average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.55%. This is down from an average rate of 6.56% on the previous working day.
-
The average 5-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.04%. This is down from an average rate of 6.06% on the previous working day.
Operating profits at the Brighton Pier Group are likely to be below current expectations, the company warned shareholders this morning.
Brighton Pier told the City this morning it was suffering from the cost of living squeeze on consumers, and ongoing inflationary pressures, particularly for food, beverage and staff costs.
Brighton Pier Group runs eight premium bars, eight indoor mini golf sites and the Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire, as well as Brighton Palace Pier.
Anne Ackord, chief executive officer, said trading has been “unusually difficult”, with sales and earnings hit by weekend train strikes, very poor weather in July and August, and the temporary restriction of access to the pier following a fire at Brighton’s Royal Albion Hotel.
The Golf division saw lower footfall in June. But the group did get a lift from the coronation, saying….
Lightwater Valley added new dinosaur-themed attractions for 2023.
Admissions were down versus the prior year primarily due to wet weather, but the park achieved a new weekend record number of visitors during the Coronation of King Charles III in May.
In the City, shares in gambling firm Entain have dropped by over 5% after it warned shareholders that online gaming revenues had been weaker than expected this summer.
Entain said its net revenues had been hit by “adverse sporting results” during September, which hit its profit margins, the implementation of safer gambling measures, and “ongoing regulatory headwinds”, particularly in the UK.
Back in April, the UK government announced new curbs to reduce problem gambling, including tougher restrictions on online casinos, and tighter affordability checks.
The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops now expects its group online gaming revenue for the full year to fall by a “low single digit percent”.
Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain, says:
“We continue to see good underlying growth in our online business and are reiterating our EBITDA guidance for the year despite softer than expected revenue growth in Q3 and the ongoing roll-out of industry-leading safer gambling measures.
We continue to attract more customers than ever before to enjoy our products and services.
Job vacancies are continuing to fall, new research suggests, as companies cut back in the face of a slowing economy.
Jobs site Adzuna said the number of vacancies in August fell by just under 1% to 1,039,198, compared with July.
However, vacancies are rising in sectors such as retail and logistics as companies prepare for the Christmas season.
Adzuna also reports that annual advertised salaries dipped. from July to August, but remains 3.35% higher than this time last year.
Slowing UK economy “has cost families £1,400 a year”
The “Great British Slowdown” has left families £1,400 poorer, according to the Resolution Foundation this morning.
The thinktank has published a new report, showing how the slowdown in economic change over the last 15 years has left the country poorer.
Resolution argues that the UK economy suffers from a lack of “economic dynamism”, in which weaker firms or lower productivity sectors shrink, while more productive ones grow.
That has left the economy 4% smaller since the financial crisis, the equivalent to £1,400 annual income loss per household.
Greg Thwaites, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation, said:
“The British economy has spent the past 15 years struggling from one major crisis to another. But while many people assume this severe economic turbulence has led to major economic change, in fact the opposite is true. Our economy is instead suffering from a Great British slowdown, which has hamstrung our economy, and left families £1,400 poorer.
“Britain needs more, not less, economic change. We need successful firms to grow, and struggling ones to shrink.
“Policy makers need to start embracing and encouraging economic change, from tax and welfare reforms to competition policy, while always being mindful of the need to properly support those who may lose out in the short term.”
Here’s the full story:
Resolution Foundation are presenting the research at 9.30am this morning:
