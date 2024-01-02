What support is available if you’re struggling?

There’s a range of support on offer to help cover the cost of bills.

There are still two instalments of the £900 payment either being paid, or set to come.

The payments are being made to anyone on the following benefits:

If you’re not on one of the above benefits yet, it’s worth seeing if you qualify.

Not only will you start receiving money from the benefit, it could make you eligible for the second and third instalments of the £900 cost of living payment, worth £300 and £299.

Meanwhile, you might be able to get help via the Household Support Fund, which is available to thousands of people across England.