Prime Minister Keir Starmer heralded a “landmark deal” between the U.K. and the European Union on Monday that he billed as a reset moment for relations under his government. Still, with many details unresolved, Brexit never quite seems to be over.

Starmer said an agreement to ease border checks on agri-food products would drive down prices at supermarkets and add some £9 billion ($12 billion) to annual gross domestic product by 2040. For its part, Brussels secured 12 years of ongoing access to British fishing waters on existing terms following a late concession from the U.K.

Starmer sold the deal as a “win-win.”