The UK government has expressed concern over the Israeli government blocking the entry of aid into Gaza following the end of the first phase of the ceasefire.

In comments to Middle East Eye on Sunday evening, a Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are very concerned at reports that Israel has announced it will pause all aid going into Gaza.

“We urge all parties to engage constructively in negotiating the subsequent phases of the deal to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Sunday morning confirming that Israel had blocked the entry of all goods into Gaza.

The move, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, came after Hamas refused to accept the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Anneliese Dodds, the UK’s international development minister, resigned on Friday after the government announced a massive cut of the international aid budget that she said would likely impact programmes in Gaza and Sudan.

“The tactical decision was taken for ODA [official development assistance] to absorb the entire burden,” Dodds wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“You have maintained that you want to continue support for Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine; for vaccination; for climate; and for rules-based systems.

“Yet it will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cut; the effect will be far greater than presented, even if assumptions made about reducing asylum costs hold true.”

Starmer has not commented publicly on Israel’s move to block aid into Gaza.

MPs have urged the government to condemn Israel’s move, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent parliamentarian, saying that “this is a resumption of genocide — and our government is complicit.”

Tom Fletcher, the UN’s emergency relief coordinator, called Israel’s decision “alarming” earlier on Sunday.

“International humanitarian law is clear: We must be allowed access to deliver vital lifesaving aid,” he said.