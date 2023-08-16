Inflation down but recession risk now high, IPPR warns
Although inflation has fallen, the UK now faces a “high” risk of recession, warns the IPPR thinktank.
The IPPR fears that the recent increases in UK interest rates, to a 15-year high of 5.25%, will drag the economy into a contraction.
Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said:
“It’s good news that headline inflation is lower, especially with energy bills coming down, but there is a very real risk that a recession may soon overtake price rises as the main economic concern.
Other countries have brought inflation under control quicker than in the UK, with more support for households and workers avoiding unnecessary pain.
The financial markets are expecting another increase in UK interest rates, in September, to at least 5.5%, with rates forecast to hit 6% by early next year.
But, as Dibb points out, monetary policy operates with a lag – so another hike could simply “kill” the recovery:
“Interest rate hikes take up to a year and a half to fully filter through to the economy. One year from now, ‘pass the parcel inflation’ might be over, but further interest rates might also have killed the recovery – there are already signs of falling consumer confidence and rising unemployment.
“Even today it’s important to note that while inflation might be falling, prices are not. Households are still struggling with high prices, especially those on the lowest incomes. By supporting households and businesses with energy costs, making businesses play their part, and supporting renters, countries like Spain have shown that inflation can be brought down without the economy going into tailspin.”
Key events
While London house prices are falling, rents in the capital are climbing.
New ONS data shows that the average rental price in London climbed by 5.5% year-on-year in July, the highest since in the data series began at the start of 2006.
Overall, UK rents rose by 5.3% in the 12 months to July, the ON says, up from 5.2% in June.
Other data sources have shown a steeper rise in rents, though. Last month, property website SpareRoom said the average price of renting a room in April-June was 17% higher than a year ago.
UK inflation: which goods and services have changed most in price?
Although inflation fell in July, there were still some sharp price increases.
Among food, for example, sugar prices are 54.5% higher than in July 2022 while olive oil costs 41.5% more and fruit and vegetable juices are over 20% pricier.
Gas prices were 1.7% higher than a year ago, thanks to a 25% drop in prices between June and July as the lower energy price cap kicked in.
Among clothing, women’s shoes were 5.5% more expensive, ahead of a 4% rise in men’s footwear.
New cookers cost 10.5% more than last year, while glasswear was 1.9% cheaper, and new cars cost 4.4% more.
Here’s a full breakdown of the inflation report:
House price inflation has also slowed, led by a drop in price in London.
The Office for National Statistics reports that the average UK house prices increased by 1.7%, or £5,000 in the 12 months to June, to £288,000.
That’s also £5,000 below the recent peak in November 2022.
Prices in London were 0.6% lower than a year ago, the ONS says, while prices were 4.7% higher over the last 12 months in the North East.
But…. lenders Nationwide and Halifax have both reported UK house prices fell year-on-year in June. Their reports are based on mortgage lending, while the ONS include cash buyers, so should give a clearer (if more dated) picture of the market….
Newsnight’s Ben Chu points out that core inflation looks ‘worryingly sticky’, and also higher than in other G7 countries:
Economists at French bank BNP Paribas says the Bank of England is very likely to raise UK interest rates to 5.5% next month, although a large hike to 5.75% can’t be ruled out.
They say:
-
Today’s July inflation data by itself shouldn’t move the needle for the Bank of England. The figures were broadly in line with its expectations and showed an encouraging further sign of cooling, on the whole.
-
However, with yesterday’s labour market figures revealing that wage growth is still accelerating, the risk is that this declining trend in price pressures proves unsustainable or short-lived.
-
Our overall reading of this week’s data therefore is that the MPC still has work to do. Another 25bp hike in September is all but nailed on and while 50bp cannot be ruled out, we think the risk is tilted towards an even longer tightening cycle.
Food prices were almost flat in July, according to the inflation report, which shows a 0.1% increase in prices month-on-month.
That left annual food price inflation at 14.9%.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, has warned there are “potential stumbling blocks ahead” that could prevent food prices normalising faster.
Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and subsequent targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities, as well as rice export restrictions could put pressure on some global commodity prices, slowing the fall in food prices
Many households will find their mornings getting cheaper, with “price drops in tea, coffee, milk, breakfast cereals and fruit”, Dickinson added.
James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, has written a detailed thread about today’s inflation report – showing that the UK still has the highest inflation rate in the G7:
The drop in CPI inflation to 6.8% last month confirms that real wages are, finally, rising again. At least for some workers.
Yesterday’s labour market report showed that total pay rose by 8.2% per year in April-June, swelled by bonus payments to NHS staff. Regular pay (excluding bonuses) rose by 7.8%.
That’s still below today’s RPI inflation measure, though, of 9%.
Private sector pay rose by 8.2% per year, on average, while the public sector lagged behind at 6.2%.
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak points out that workers have suffered a long squeeze in real earnings:
“We all want to see lower inflation. But it will take more than price rises slowing for working people to feel better off – especially with food bills remaining sky high.
“Real wages are still worth less today than in 2008 after the longest pay squeeze in 200 years. And at the same time, unemployment and insecure work are shooting up.
“Our economy is far from out of the woods – too many long-run challenges remain unaddressed.
“We need a credible plan to deliver decent well-paid jobs across the country. The Conservatives have yet to produce one despite being in office for the past 13 years.”
Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, the right-wing tank, argues that that Bank of England should resist raising interest rates in September.
Jessop says the BoE should pause, and assess the impact of its previous 14 increases in interest rates:
“The inflation data shows a welcome fall in the headline rate, but core inflation that excludes food and energy remains stuck at 6.9%. The headline rate is also likely to tick up in August, reflecting higher fuel and alcohol prices, some unhelpful base effects, and the continued strength of the labour market.
“There are still plenty of reasons to expect inflation to tumble over the rest of the year, notably the sharp slowdown in money and credit growth. Rising unemployment and falling vacancies suggest that wage pressures will soon peak too.
“Unfortunately, the Bank of England continues to look backwards at the headline data over the last month or two, rather than pause to assess the impact of the substantial tightening in policy that is already in place. This makes another unnecessary interest rate increase more likely.”
IFS: Stubborn inflation puts PM’s inflation target in jeopardy
The Institute for Fiscal Studies, though, is not convinced that Sunak will hit his pledge to halve inflation by the end of 2023.
Heidi Karjalainen, a research economist at the IFS, says the higher-than-expected core inflation (6.9% in July) suggests Sunak’s promise is at risk.
Karjalainen says:
The Prime Minister’s target to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year was always a little odd as there is only so much the Treasury can do to influence the pace of price increases.
When the target was set, the Prime Minister may have hoped he could rely on falling in energy prices to do most of the work to hit it. However, the stubbornly high rate of price inflation for goods and services other than food and energy has put the target in jeopardy.
With only 4 months to go, it no longer seems at all clear that inflation at the end of the year will have fallen by enough to achieve it.”
Karjalainen suggests that rapid wage growth in the private sector could push core inflation rates upwards, and points out that petrol prices are also rising again this month.