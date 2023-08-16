Inflation down but recession risk now high, IPPR warns

Although inflation has fallen, the UK now faces a “high” risk of recession, warns the IPPR thinktank.

The IPPR fears that the recent increases in UK interest rates, to a 15-year high of 5.25%, will drag the economy into a contraction.

Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said:

“It’s good news that headline inflation is lower, especially with energy bills coming down, but there is a very real risk that a recession may soon overtake price rises as the main economic concern. Other countries have brought inflation under control quicker than in the UK, with more support for households and workers avoiding unnecessary pain.

The financial markets are expecting another increase in UK interest rates, in September, to at least 5.5%, with rates forecast to hit 6% by early next year.

But, as Dibb points out, monetary policy operates with a lag – so another hike could simply “kill” the recovery: