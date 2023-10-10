IMF: UK faces fairly subdued growth Q: Might the IMF need to revise its UK growth forecasts up, if interest rates don’t hit 6% as you assumed when drawing up today’s forecasts, our economics editor Larry Elliott asks. The IMF’s Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas replies that the Fund expects a fairly sharp slowdown in 2023, with UK growth falling from 4.1% last year to just 0.5% in 2023 (a small upward revision from the 0.4% forecast before). “Fairly weak’” growth is then expected in 2024, at just 0.6% (down from 1%) the worst in the G7. (as flagged earlier). UK inflation is seen at fairly elevated levels, averaging 7.7% this year. Gourinchas warns that the Bank of England must keep interest rates (currently 5.25%) high into 2024. The general perspective on the UK is we have fairly subdued growth, we have falling momentum, a labour market that is cooling, but inflation remains quite persistent. And that is going to require monetary policy to remain tight for a little while longer, into next year. Updated at 05.04 EDT

Israel’s currency has slipped to a new near-eight year low this morning, despite the central bank’s pledge to stabilise it. The shekel fell to 3.9544 to the US dollar, taking it slightly below Monday’s lows. Yesterday, it recovered after the Bank of Israel committed to sell up to $30bn of foreign reserves to support the shekel. It is now down around 12% so far this year.

European gas price are climbing again today, as the Israel-Hamas war fuels concerns of supply shortages, and the weather turns colder. The price of UK gas for delivery next month is up 5.7% at 115.4p per therm. That adds to a jump yesterday after Israel ordered Chevron to halt operations at a major gas field in the eastern Mediterranean for safety reasons. UKK gas for delivery tomorrow is up 8.4% at 103p per therm.

Kalyeena Makortoff The Bank of England is monitoring a recent jump in credit card use and 35-year mortgages, saying consumers who are trying to adapt to high interest rates and living costs could face greater debt troubles down the line, my colleague Kalyeena Makortoff reports. The central bank’s financial policy committee (FPC), which keeps tabs on the health of the UK financial system, also noted an increase in borrowers falling into arrears – albeit from low levels – and expected the number of customers falling behind on their debts to increase further. Banks have simultaneously started to tighten their lending, amid fears over economic outlook. But overall, the UK banking system was broadly in good health and asset quality remained “relatively stable”, the FPC said. Since its last report in July, it had seen evidence that some households were increasingly relying on credit cards to make ends meet. That was partly due to the higher cost of borrowing, due to the continued rise in interest rates, and cost of living pressures meant many were having to find other ways to pay for every day purchases. While the annual rate of credit card spending growth is relatively stable – holding steady at 11.8% – the committee said the trend “could lead to greater debt vulnerability for households in the near-term.” Prospective home buyers have also been adapting to financial pressures by taking out longer-term mortgages. In total, the proportion of mortgages lasting 35 years or more had increased from 4% to 12% in the second quarter of the year. The committee said: “While longer mortgage terms and other forbearance measures could reduce pressures on borrowers in the short term, they could increase debt burdens over the long term,” However, it assured that the potential risks were “somewhat” offset by rules set by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which require banks to be responsible lenders.

Bank of England warns some asset valuations are stretched Newsflash: The Bank of England is worried that some risky assets appear overvalued, and could tumble in value if economic growth stumbles. The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee has warned that more persistent inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions mean the current risk outlook is challenging. If inflation proves more persistent, interest rates may need to rise further, it warns, which would weigh on growth. In its latest Financial Stability report, the FPC says: Given the impact of higher interest rates, and uncertainties associated with inflation and growth, some risky asset valuations appear stretched. Stretched risky asset valuations increase the likelihood of a greater correction in prices if downside risks to growth materialise. This would have a direct impact on the cost and availability of finance for corporates globally, and would affect riskier borrowers in particular. Photograph: FPC Looking globally, the FPC warns that higher interest rates are making it harder for households and businesses in advanced economies to service and refinance their debts. It also singles out China’s troubled property sector, saying: Longstanding vulnerabilities in the Chinese property market have crystallised further, and significant downside risks remain While in the UK, the FPC warns that household finances remain under pressure, and the full impact of higher interest rates has not yet passed through to all borrowers. They add: Owner-occupier arrears are low in historical terms, though there has been a modest increase. Some borrowers facing higher interest rates have taken out mortgages with longer-terms, and a small number have moved to interest only. There has, for example, been a notable increase in the proportion of borrowers taking out mortgages with 35 year or above terms, although this remains a small share of total mortgages. Such lending will be bound by FCA responsible lending rules requiring lenders to take account of future changes to income and expenditure, such as the borrower retiring, where that is expected to happen during the mortgage term. But the FPR remains confident that UK banks are in a strong position to support borrowers should they face difficulties servicing their debts. Updated at 05.46 EDT

Back in Marrakech, the International Monetary Fund has warned that global growth would be hurt by rising oil prices. IMF chief economist Pierre Gourinchas told reporters that the Fund has noted that oil has increased by around 4% in the last few days, following the conflict between Hamas and Israel. We see often spikes in energy prices when there is geopolitical instability in the region, Gourinchas points out. He reiteratess that it is “a little bit too early” to say how much of the move will be sustained, and to assess the wider economic impact of the war. But, he says, the Fund’s research shows that a 10% increase in oil prices will knock 0.15 percentage points off global economic output in the following year, and increase global inflation by 0.4 percentage points. Updated at 05.26 EDT

The IMF has also cut its forecast for Russia’s growth next year. Russia’s GDP is forecast to rise by 1.1% in 2024, down from 1.3% forecast in July. But Russia’s economy is expected to grow by 2.2% this year (up from 1.5% forecast before), after a 2.1% contraction in 2022. The IMF has upgraded its forecast for Ukraine this year, to 2% growth rather than a 3% contraction. This is due to: “stronger-than-expected domestic demand growth, with firms and households adapting to the war in that country amid sharply declining inflation and stable foreign exchange markets”

IMF hopes for rapid de-escalation in Israel-Hamas conflict Q: How serious a risk to the global economy is the war between Israel and Hamas, my colleague Larry Elliott asks the IMF. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s economic counsellor, says the Fund is very saddened by the loss of life we are seeing. The IMF is monitoring the situation very carefully in terms of economic impact it could have on the region, and beyond, he says. Gourinchas adds that it is “too early to really assesss what the impact will be”, and points out that the Fund’s latest forecasts were drawn up before the conflict began last weekend. Gourinchas concludes: Of course, we all hope for a rapid de-escalation in the conflict and an end to the violence.

The IMF are holding a briefing on their new economic forecasts, in Marrakech, Morocco. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s economic counsellor, is explaining that the Fund has downgraded its growth forecast for the euro area this year to 0.7%, which he calls “a pretty sharp slowdown”. A modest rebound is forecast in 2024, to 1.2%. Looking “under the hood”, the IMF sees some continued weakness in Germany, while other countries such as Spain are growing more robustly (+1.7%). Countries with large manufacturing bases are suffering from high energy costs, Gourinchas adds, while service companies are also seeing a slowdown. This means European growth will probably enter a “soft patch” for the next year, Gourinchas concludes.