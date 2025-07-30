Flights across the United Kingdom have been briefly disrupted as the country’s air traffic control authority reported a “technical issue”, but later said the glitch had been resolved.

The National Air Traffic Service, or NATS, said in a statement on Wednesday that departures at all airports have resumed and that teams are working with affected airlines and airports to “clear the backlog safely”.

“Our systems are fully operational and air traffic capacity is returning to normal,” it said.

Earlier, NATS said engineers were in the process of “resuming normal operations in the London area”.

London’s Heathrow Airport had said flights were not departing, while Edinburgh Airport said the issue was affecting all departing flights.

More soon.