

I’d honestly like to know how these climate change activists and their groups get the support of politicians and lobbyists for things that are clearly more harmful to the environment than helpful, if you believe in climate change. [emphasis, links added]

According to the U.K. outlet The Telegraph, their government appears to be on the cusp of greenlighting experiments to block out the sun, or “dim sunlight,” to “prevent runaway climate change.”

The Telegraph reported:

“Outdoor field trials which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, are being considered by scientists as a way to prevent runaway climate change.[…] Geoengineering projects which seek to artificially alter the climate have proven controversial, with critics arguing they could bring damaging knock-on effects, as well as being an unhelpful distraction from lowering emissions.”

Okay, so…am I the only one who remembers back in the 1990s that climate activists told us that aerosols were harmful to the environment?

I remember more than one movie making fun of that point by going outside and spraying hairspray into the air.

Groups have even published studies as recently as 2023 saying how aerosols can be deemed “hazardous waste” if not disposed of properly, but do note the benefit of blocking sunlight that, in turn, could cool the surface.

However, isn’t the fact that aerosols [can] block out sunlight counterproductive to “saving the planet,” especially considering how many living organisms, including human beings, need sunlight to survive?

Humans can tolerate sunlight deprivation more than most other living things, but sunlight is essential to mental health and as a source of Vitamin D.

And think of the sentence used, “Geoengineering projects which seek to artificially alter the climate have proven controversial…”

They are admitting, whether they like it or not, that these climate people are trying to play God with the weather.

Something in me thinks this won’t work out well if implemented.

