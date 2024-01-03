Key events

HSBC joins mortgage rate-cutting war with deals below 4% HSBC has become the latest big UK lender to announce across-the-board mortgage interest rate cuts, with leading names announcing reductions of up to one percentage point. The bank’s new deals announced on Wednesday include a headline-grabbing five-year fixed remortgage deal of 3.94% for those borrowing up to 60% of the property value. From tomorrow, HSBC’s two-year fixed rate for remortgages will dip below 4.50% for the first time since early June last year, with the headline rate hitting 4.49%, again for those with at least 40% equity in their home. For those looking to fix longer term, HSBC is now offering a 10-year fixed rate deal starting from at 3.99%, suggesting that the bank is convinced rates are only going lower.

German unemployment edges higher Unemployment has risen slightly in Germany but much less than expected, and last year’s jobless rate was one of the lowest since German reunification. The Federal Employment Agency said the number of people out of work increased by 5,000 to 2.7 million between October and November. Analysts had expected a 20,000 increase. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.9%. Andrea Nahles, the agency’s chair, said: If we look back at 2023, we can see that the weak economy has left its mark on the labor market — however, considering the extent of the stress and uncertainty, the labor market is still holding up well. Germany’s unemployment rate has risen from 5% in March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The agency has previously said that the arrival of more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees added 0.4 percentage points to its jobless rate. At the same time, many German companies and sectors still report labour shortages. German employment Photograph: Destatis

Stocks fall on second trading day of 2024 Last year was a blast for many stock markets, but today, on the second trading day of 2024, UK and European shares are drifting lower again, following in the footsteps of Asian markets and Wall Street yesterday. The FTSE 100 rose in early trading but is now down 56 points, or 0.7%, at 7,665 – on the index’s 40th birthday. Germany’s Dax has lost 0.6% while France’s CAC and Italy’s FTSE MIB are around 1% lower. Stock futures are pointing to fresh losses on Wall Street when it opens later, while yields (or interest rates) on US government bonds extended gains ahead of the the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s last meeting. They should give us some pointers as to the Fed’s thinking on the economy and rate cuts. Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, said: European markets are following the bearish precedent set by US equities yesterday, with Apple having led a wider big tech sell-off. While we have seen the S&P 500 enjoy a 14% gain in the last two months of 2023 alone, that extended move points towards a strong possibility that we could see some profit taking come into play before long. Questions remain over the likeliness of the 150-basis points worth of rate cuts expected by the markets currently, and thus there is a risk that the Federal Reserve members will seek to reign in those expectations somewhat. Today’s FOMC minutes will provide one such opportunity for the disparity between market rate expectations and the Fed outlook to narrow, with traders keeping a close eye on the language behind a meeting that was widely considered to be highly dovish. With many Fed members emerging to reign in expectations following that meeting, there is a good chance that we see a somewhat less expansive view than that expressed by Jay Powell. After all, the dot plot expectations signal a likely three rate cuts this year, bringing risk for equities given the current market pricing for six. Turning to the Kantar data, he said: Today has seen good news on the inflation front in the UK, with the annual rate of grocery price inflation falling sharply from 9.1% to 6.7%. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict having sparked a sharp surge in European food prices, we are finally seeing those pressures abate. This further helps the Bank of England’s cause, with the latest CPI figure of 3.9% bringing increased hope that we will soon see inflation return back to target this year. Updated at 06.40 EST

Sales of John Lewis’s Venus flytrap plush toy, based on the department store’s Christmas ad, have flopped because the toy terrifies kids, the Sun reports. In case you missed it in the twixmas fug… John Lewis Venus flytrap toys have been a sales flop as staff complain they scare children. John Lewis now slashing 50% of its Snapper plush to clear stock while Buster the Dog or Edgar the Dragon sold out. https://t.co/Ac9A5ujZlV — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) January 3, 2024

Gas prices rise on forecast colder weather, weaker wind output British and Dutch wholesale gas prices are rising this morning, amid expectations of colder weather and less wind generation, following a spell of mild winter weather and strong winds in recent days. Analysts at Engie EnergyScan said: Forecasts for lower temperatures and lower renewable generation and technical buying are lending some support this morning. But, given comfortable stock levels and strong supply, the price upside potential appears limited. The British day-ahead contract rose 5.5p, or 7.7%, to 77p per therm while the February contract was up 2.73p, or 3.6%, at 79p per therm. The benchmark month-ahead Dutch contract rose 5.1% to €31.70 per megawatt hour, while the March contract hit €31.45, up 3.9%. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have slipped slightly, with Brent crude down 0.3% at $75.68 a barrel, while US light crude is trading 0.4% lower at $70.02 a barrel.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, believes the main factors behind UK inflation will push prices down, even though the Red Sea attacks could lead to higher prices for durable goods. https://t.co/W3lJZJUG4Q whilst this is likely for UK durable goods, the wider drivers of prices continue to be disinflationary. 2024 Gas prices 40% from mid-October, Oil 20%, Sterling 2%. Add to recent CPI data undershoot & BoE poised to lower inflation forecast in Feb pic.twitter.com/I743TQ4D64 — Simon French (@shjfrench) January 3, 2024

Ryanair ticket sales hit after travel agent websites delist airline Ryanair has said that it has seen a drop in the number of tickets it has been able to sell after a number of major online booking websites stripped the budget carrier’s flights from their listings. Europe’s largest airline said that in early December “most” of the larger online travel agent sites – including Booking.com, Kiwi and Kayak – “suddenly removed Ryanair’s flights from sale on their websites”. The airline said that while these travel sites only accounted for a “small fraction” of Ryanair’s bookings, the sudden removal had affected its load factor by “1% to 2%” in December and January, and would “soften short-term yields”. Load factor is the percentage of available seats that an airline is able to sell on each flight. Ryanair said that it had responded by releasing more lower-priced fares to consumers directly through its own website.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, has looked at the slowdown in UK grocery inflation. According to Kantar, it slowed to an annual rate of 6.7% in December, the lowest since April 2022, from 9.1% in November, in the fastest month-on-month decline on record. While inflation is coming down, prices are still rising on average albeit at a slower pace, meaning that customers are still having to spend more to obtain a similar number of items. The cost-of-living crisis has prompted shoppers to trade down to cheaper, unbranded products, a shift which has boosted sales of supermarkets’ own-label lines such as Sainsburys’ Taste the Difference. Price sensitivity among consumers has improved the fortunes of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl which enjoyed stellar Christmas sales, allowing them to increase their combined market share to 17%. The two supermarkets have intensified price competition in the UK, prompting other supermarkets to offer discounts and promotions and think of innovative ways to drive customer demand such as a renewed focus on their loyalty schemes. While Marks & Spencer is not included in the Kantar figures, it was a standout stock market winner for 2023, with shares hitting a five-year high, valuing the company at over £70m. Updated at 04.42 EST

Back in the UK, there is more good news for consumers, as Superdrug has announced that it is reducing its prices on more than 150 everyday items, from baby and healthcare products to cosmetics, as of today. Prices have been cut by as much as 50% on own-brand items. The retailer said is had previously frozen the prices of more than 5,000 items across its stores and online for limited periods in recent years. Jamie Archer, own-brand director at Superdrug, said: We know that recent years have seen prices rocket due to the rising cost of living, so are happy to be able to reduce prices to help shoppers.

Turkey’s inflation rate rises to nearly 65% In Turkey, it’s a different picture. Annual inflation climbed to 64.77% in December, from 62% in November, according to official figures. The upward trend is expected to continue in coming months after a big rise in the minimum wage. Inflation ended the second year in a row at almost 65% for the first time since the late 1990s. The reading is in line with forecasts from the central bank and the government. The government’s decision to raise the official minimum wage by nearly 50% is likely to push inflation even higher in the coming months. It could go beyond 70% by May. This will mean more interest rate hikes, following seven rises since June. The central bank expects inflation to slow in the second half of this year, to 36% by the end of the year — still more than seven times the official target. Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will present fresh forecasts in February. Policymakers have warned that domestic demand, along with “stickiness in services inflation,” are among the main factors pushing up prices. In December, restaurant and hotel prices jumped 93% year-on-year, while overall services inflation nearly hit 91%. Newly appointed Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan officially takes office in Ankara, Turkiye on June 9, 2023. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Updated at 04.06 EST

UK grocery price inflation slows to 6.7%, data shows Grocery price inflation in the UK slowed to an annual rate of 6.7% in December, while retailers enjoyed their busiest Christmas since 2019, according to the data firm Kantar. Inflation is now at its lowest level since April 2022, but many consumers are still feeling the pinch. Prices for sweets, eggs and frozen potato products rose fastest but prices fell for dairy items, including butter, milk and cream. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: The rate of inflation is coming down at the fastest pace we have ever recorded, but consumers are still facing pretty hefty pressures on their budgets. Retailers were clearly working hard during the festive period to offer best value and win over shoppers, and promotions were central to their strategy. Nearly one third of all spend in the four weeks to Christmas Eve was made on items with some kind of offer, the highest level since December 2020 and £823 million more than last year.” Britons made 488m trips to the supermarkets over the four weeks to 24 December, 12m more than a year earlier, and the largest number at Christmas since pre-pandemic times. A record £13.7bn passed through the tills last month, with the average household spending an all-time high of £477. The discount chains Aldi and Lidl hit their highest ever market shares for the festive period while Britain’s two biggest supermarkets, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, were also among Christmas winners. Lidl’s sales grew 13.8% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to 24 December and Aldis were up 9.9% taking their combined market share to 17%. Sainsbury’s sales rose 9.3% while Tesco’s sales were up 7.5%. Shoppers spent £13.7bn on groceries in the run-up to Christmas – 7% more than a year before – as they sought out bargains and switched to discounters to try to offset price inflation. Fraser McKevitt explained: As we expected, this Christmas was a whopper. Friday 22 December turned out to be the most popular shopping day, when just over 25m trips were made and consumers spent £803m in physical stores – that’s 85% more than the average Friday in 2023. Online’s share of the market held steady at 11.6%, as nearly one in five households got a delivery in for the big day. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer parking space is painted on the roof of Aldi, in Knutsford. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters Updated at 03.42 EST