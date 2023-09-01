The Superdry Store on Regent Street, London. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Fashion retailer Superdry is having a tough time: it asked for its shares to be suspended on Wednesday because of problems with its audit. It has released delayed results today, and they show losses jumping to £148m for the year to 29 April.

That compared to £22m in losses in the year to April 2022. The loss was partly driven by impairments on the value of its stores, and accounting changes related to tax.

Blame it on the weatherman: it said its spring/summer ranges have been hit by “extreme weather events across the UK and Europe”, but it added that its autumn/winter clothes have been selling more earlier this year.

But either way, the company is battening down the hatches: it does not expect “significant revenue growth as we focus on cost savings and margin improvement”, with £35m in cuts coming through in the year to April 2024.

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s founder and owner of a fifth of the company, took back control of the firm in a boardroom coup in 2019. It has not been an easy time since then, with pandemic lockdowns now replaced by the cost of living crisis.

Dunkerton said: