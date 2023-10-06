Introduction: UK house prices fall 4.7% in year to September

The downward pressure on house prices is likely to last into next year, lender Halifax has warned this morning, after reporting that UK house prices fell for the sixth month running in September.

The average property price fell by 0.4% last month, Halifax reports, a smaller fall than in August when it shrank by 1.8%. That extends a fall in prices, month-on-month, which began in April.

On an annual basis, prices fell by 4.7%, an acceleration on August’s 4.5% drop, and the biggest annual fall since August 2009 (when they fell -5.5%).

Recent house price falls mean the averge UK home has now dropped to levels seen in early 2022, at around £278,601.

They’re now 1% above their level in December 2021, when the Bank of England started raisig interest rates – but almost £40,000 above their pre-pandemic levels.

Prices have cooled following the jump in mortgage rates in 2022 and 2023. And although mortgage costs have fallen recently, demand from buyers may remain weak until rates fall further.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, explains:

“Activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales. Borrowing costs are the primary factor, given the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage affordability. Against this backdrop, homeowners inevitably become more realistic about their target selling price, reflecting what has increasingly become a buyer’s market. However, with Base Rate now likely to be at or around its peak, we are seeing fixed rate mortgages deals ease back from recent highs. Wage growth also remains strong, which has helped with affordability, with the house price to income ratio now at its lowest level since June 2020 (6.2 in September vs 6.3 in August). Many economists and financial markets predict that Base Rate will remain higher for longer, with any significant cuts appearing unlikely until inflation gets closer to the Bank of England’s 2% target. Overall, these factors are likely to keep mortgage rates elevated in comparison to recent years, constraining buyer demand and putting downward pressure on house prices into next year.”

Financial investors worldwide are bracing for the latest US jobs report, due at lunchtime UK time.

September’s non-farm payroll is expected to show a small slowdown in hiring, with around 170,000 new hires, down from 187,000 in August.

But a strong report might alarm markets, as it would encourage America’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates again.

