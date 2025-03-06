Britain began implementing its decision on Wednesday to require travelers arriving in the country to apply for its new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, Pulse Mubasher reported.

Starting on Wednesday, travelers to the UK can apply for the ETA, a requirement that is scheduled to become mandatory from April 2.

From this date onwards, a passport alone will not be sufficient to enter the UK.

The ETA is essentially a digital security check for travelers arriving in Britain without a visa.

Its application costs 10 British pounds – equivalent to US$12.80 – but this price will rise to 16 British pounds ($20.55) in the coming months.

According to the official ETA website, “The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization aligns with the approach taken by many other countries regarding border security, including the United States and Australia, and helps prevent the arrival of those who pose a threat to Britain.”

The British Home Office had previously announced that all foreigners who do not require a visa to visit Britain will need to obtain a travel authorization by April 2.

They stated, “Anyone wishing to travel to the United Kingdom, except British and Irish citizens, will need to obtain a travel authorization before arrival. This can be issued through an electronic authorization or an electronic visa.”

The authorization is digitally linked to the traveler’s passport and is intended for individuals entering or transiting through Britain without a visa.

It allows the traveler to visit Britain multiple times for stays of up to six months over two years, or until their passport expires.

The travel requirement changes also apply to individuals traveling to Britain for tourism or family visits.

Eligible travelers can apply for the authorization using the ‘UK ETA’ application.