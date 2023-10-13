Andrew Bailey: UK interest rate decisions will be tight Newsflash: The governor of the Bank of England has warned that future interest rates decisions will be “tight”. Andrew Bailey told an audience in Marrakech that there has been solid progress in the fight against inflation, but there is still work left to do (UK inflation fell to 6.7% in August, still above the BoE’s target of 2%). Speaking at a meeting organised by the Institute of International Finance, on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank’s gathering in Morocco, Bailey also points out that the Bank’s latest decision – to leave rates on hold at 5.25% – was a tight one. Unusual introduction for Andrew Bailey at the IMF – he is compared to George Bailey, the protagonist “banker” (incorrect) of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) October 13, 2023 Last month, policymakers split 5-4, with a minority wanting another rate rise, despite concerns over the health of the UK economy. But the majority favoured a pause, after 14 rate rises in a row had lifted borrowing costs to a 15-year high. Going forwards, Bailey declares, decisions will continue to be tight. That fits with comments from BoE chief economist Huw Pill, who said this week that rate decisions are becoming “finely balanced”. Bailey endorses Pill’s comments, saying: Our last meeting was such a tight one. And as my colleague Huw Pill said this week, they’re going to go on being tight ones.” BoE’s Bailey: Solid Progress On Inflation But There’s Work Left To Do

Key events

Jamie Dimon: This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades. The boss of JP Morgan has warned that the world may be in the most dangerous time it has seen in decades. Jamie Dimon fears that the Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, may have “far-reaching” impacts on commodity markets, trade, and geopolitics. Dimon made his comments as the Wall Street bank reported net profits of $13.15bn for the third quarter of the year, up from $9.737bn a year ago – although down on the $14.5bn in Q2. JP Morgan’s earnings benefitted from higher interest rates, which boosted its income from loans. Dimon warns there is a risk that inflation remains elevated and that interest rates rise further from here. He says: Furthermore, the war in Ukraine compounded by last week’s attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships. This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades. While we hope for the best, we prepare the Firm for a broad range of outcomes so we can consistently deliver for clients no matter the environment. $JPM | JPMorgan Chase Q3 Earnings:

– EPS $4.33

– Net Revenue $39.874B

– Managed Revenue $40.7B

– Markets & Securities Services Revenue $7.7B, Down 2%

– Banking Revenue $4B, Down 2%

– Investment Banking Revenue $1.6B, Down 6%

– Investment Banking Fees Down 3%

– Credit Costs $1.4B… — Benzinga (@Benzinga) October 13, 2023

The UK stock market is finishing a volatile week in the red. The FTSE 100 index is down 45 points, or 0.6%, at 7599, having jumped to a three-week high yesterday. UK wealth manager St James’s Place are down almost 17%, following a report in the FT that it is under pressure from regulators to overhaul its fee structure to ensure it complies with the UK’s new consumer duty. British American Tobacco has lost almost 4%, after the US health regulator blocked the sale of six flavors of BAT’s main vape brand, Vuse Alto, yesterday. Neil Wilson of Markets.com suggests there could “some de-risking into the weekend” by investors, “given the situation in the MidEast”.

Jeremy Hunt’s cautious tone today may mean disappointment for those hoping for tax cuts in next month’s autumn statement (such as former PM Liz Truss…)

Hunt warns of difficult decisions in autumn statement UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt is also in Marrakech, and he has warned that next month’s autumn budget statement will include ‘difficult decisions’. Hunt cited the uncertain global environment, and also flagged that higher interest rates and debt service costs have eaten into the UK’s financial position. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the IMF/World Banking annual meeting in Morocco, Hunt days: “The financial picture that I face is worse than in the Spring, and that means that I will have to take difficult decisions to make sure that in the face of what’s happening in Ukraine, in Israel, in parts of Africa, we are resilient.” Hunt has also told Sky News to expect both good news and bad news in the autumn statement, due in November. Hunt said: “I think it’s a bit of both. I think the British economy compared to when I became chancellor a year ago has proved to be much more resilient than nearly every international organisation predicted and people are looking at some of the underlying strengths.” But he said: “In the short-term, we have challenges. We have a challenge with inflation, which is still too high. And we have the challenge of the international environment where there is still a lot of shocks. “So I need, as chancellor, to focus on reliance in the face of those shocks. I am very much hoping for the best, but I do need to prepare for the worst, because I think we can see that the world is a very dangerous place right now.” Hung added that UK debt interest is likely to be £20bn to £30bn higher this year than we predicted in the spring (this is because some the repayments on some bonds are linked to inflation). He says: “That’s a huge change. We need to respond to that in a way that doesn’t drive us into recession, but also make sure that the British economy is resilient to shocks going forward. More in our Politics Liveblog with Andrew Sparrow: Updated at 06.28 EDT

Bailey: things are better than a year ago Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has pointed out that economic conditions in the UK look better than they did 12 months ago, when the markets had been rocked by the mini-budget. Speaking at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, Andrew Bailey said he was one of the few people there who could point to things being better now. Bailey says: “From an economic point of view, if we look back over the last year I would say I’m probably the one person that can come in here and say things really do look better today than they did on this day last year. “I can say that with some confidence.”

UK on track for highest insolvencies since 2009, says PwC The UK on track for the highest number of insolvencies since 2009, analysts at PwC predict. David Kelly, head of insolvency at PwC, points out that company failures in England and Wales fell on a monthly basis in September – but were 17% higher year-on-year. Kelly says: “Today’s data shows there were 1,967 corporate insolvencies in September – a 17% increase on the same month last year and down from the 2,308 insolvencies in August. While this dip is welcome, we expect the respite to be short-lived, with the UK remaining on track for the highest number of insolvencies since 2009. “The challenging economic climate continues to impact companies across a range of sectors. Construction is being particularly hard hit, suffering more insolvencies than any other sector, while retail and hospitality and leisure continue to struggle. Indeed, restaurant closures have sadly reached the highest level in a decade. “Although the recent pause in interest rates is welcome news for businesses needing to refinance their loans, it will still be more expensive to do so and the process is likely to be more difficult, which will have an impact on both cash flow and profits. Unfortunately, it’s therefore likely that the number of companies falling into insolvency will remain high over the coming months.”

Andrew Bailey has also told his audience in Marrakech that there are clear signs that the Bank of England is making good progress against high inflation. But there was much more to do, he added. “The last mile really does lean heavily on… restrictive policy,” Bailey said, adding the economic outlook appeared “very subdued”. Britain’s potential growth rate (the pace at which the economy can grow without generating excess inflation) was “substantially less” than in the past, something that would continue to weigh on monetary policy, Bailey said. (thanks to Reuters for the quotes)

Insolvencies rise: What the experts say Insolvency specialists are warning that company insolvencies will continue to rise, following the increase in September (see earlier post). Linton Bloomberg, partner at international law firm Reed Smith, says firms are operating in “a really difficult environment”, adding: The significant challenge presented by the combination of high interest rates and reduced disposable income is likely behind the increase in the number of insolvencies compared to this time last year. It seems pretty clear that things will get worse before they get better as there are further challenges looming large on the horizon that are yet to show themselves in the figures. The recent IMF warning of poor growth in the UK may well oblige the Bank of England to raise interest rates again. Other ‘new clouds’ from spreading geopolitical uncertainty, meanwhile, have created the potential for further economic instability, though it should be noted it is too early to determine just how significant this will be. Nick O’Reilly, director of restructuring and recovery at MHA, fears business insolvencies will remain high in the near term without government intervention: “The latest insolvency statistics reveal a grim economic landscape for many businesses. Low consumer confidence, elevated interest rates and high inflation have created a very difficult operating landscape, pushing more businesses to the brink. Insolvencies will stay at an elevated level while these conditions persist. “The unwinding of Covid-19 support schemes is prompting increased creditor recovery actions, including HMRC’s efforts to liquidate companies. Sectors such as retail, leisure, and the licensed trade are particularly hard-hit, with these industries struggling to recruit skilled individuals. “The biggest complaints struggling businesses have are the current Business Rate Regime, export-related red tape and the level of inflation. The government could help considerably with the first two and need to do so now – businesses have been asking for help for years. “Greater business support in the upcoming Autumn Statement will be vital to facilitate a sustainable recovery. Inflation is moving in the right direction and once it stabilises long-term interest rates should fall.”

England and Wales insolvencies rise 17% year-on-year The number of companies falling into insolvency across England and Wales has jumped 17% year-on-year, official data just released shows. There were 1,967 registered company insolvencies in September, which is 17% higher than the 1,688 recorded in September 2022. It shows that firms are strugging, in the face of slow economic growth, inflationary pressures and high interest rates. Photograph: The Insolvency Service There were 255 compulsory liquidations in September, and 1,576 creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs) – where directors choose to shut a failed business. In addition there were 125 administrations and 11 company voluntary arrangements (CVAs). The Insolvency Service says: The increase in company insolvencies has been driven mostly by CVLs, while compulsory liquidation and administration numbers have increased from historically low numbers seen during and immediately after the pandemic, returning to close to 2019 levels. Updated at 04.56 EDT

The rise in gas prices will cause some nervousness at the Bank of England, predicts Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon (channelling a famous Alex Ferguson quote). Squeaky bum time at the Bank of England given havoc that gas prices did to inflation forecasts last year. Gas futures have gone vertical – a direct feed into the November CPI forecast. A week ago, gas looked like a for 2024 CPI, offsetting oil . Not the case this morning pic.twitter.com/hdtgKc1mKd — Simon French (@shjfrench) October 13, 2023

Back in the energy market, UK gas prices have risen further this morning. The day-ahead UK gas price has gained 6.7% to 128p per therm, up from as low as 62p earlier this month (when warmer weather meant less demand for heating, and before supply worries hit the market). Updated at 04.12 EDT

Norway, Europe’s largest gas supplier, says it is is closely monitoring the probe into the damage to the Baltic Sea pipe between Finland and Estonia. A spokesperson for Gassco, which operates Norway’s gas pipeline network, told Reuters: “We are now in close dialogue with the relevant security authorities and are following the situation closely to assess relevant security measures,”

CMA’s Cardell: Other businesses should not copy Microsoft’s approach Sarah Cardell, the head of the Competition and Markets Authority, has defended the CMA’s decision to drop its opposition to Microsoft’s takeover of Activision. Cardell insists the CMA was prepared to defend its initial decision in court, before Microsoft made a “major concession” and “fundamentally restructured the deal” by licensing Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside of the European Economic Area to Ubisoft. Otherwise, Cardell tells the Today programme, the combination of Microsoft and Activision would have led to “real problems in cloud gaming”, given Microsoft’s strong position in cloud gaming through its Xbos and Windows platforms. Cardell adds that other businesss should not emulate Microsoft’s approach, saying: My very clear advice to businesses looking at this, is that that is not the best way to engage with the CMA. There is nothing about this restructured deal that Microsoft couldn’t have brought forwards months ago. That would have saved Microsoft, frankly, a lot of time and a lot of money, and led to the same outcome that we have now a lot sooner in the process. Updated at 03.14 EDT

Edward Gardner, a commodities economist at Capital Economics, explained yesterday that concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East are pushing up gas prices: “Gas prices have risen due to lower supply, but, arguably more importantly, risks to supply. “Perhaps the bigger concern is that the Hamas-Israel conflict could morph into a regional conflict.” More here, on the FT. Updated at 02.59 EDT

Microsoft has welcomed the CMA’s decision to give its (rejigged) takeover of Activision the green light. The tech giant says it was “grateful for the CMA’s thorough review and decision”. Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said. “We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide”. Back in April, Smith had blasted the CMA’s original decision to block the deal as “bad for Britain”. Updated at 03.03 EDT

UK competition watchdog approves revised $69bn Microsoft-Activision deal The world’s largest ever video games deal has moved close to completion this morning, as the UK competition regulator approves Microsoft’s $69bn (£54bn) acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has announced that it will now allow the deal, after Microsoft adjusted it following the CMA’s initial decision to block it. The tech giant will now sell Activision Blizzard’s cloud gaming rights outside Europe to Activision’s French rival Ubisoft, which addresses the CMA’s concerns that takeover would hurt competition. The CMA says: The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers. It will allow Ubisoft to offer Activision’s content under any business model, including through multigame subscription services. It will also help to ensure that cloud gaming providers will be able to use non-Windows operating systems for Activision content, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. Here’s the full story: Updated at 02.48 EDT