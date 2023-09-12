Introduction: UK jobless rate hits 4.3%, but wage growth beats inflation
UK unemployment has risen, as more people lost their jobs over the summer.
The latest labour market report, just released, shows that UK unemployment rose by 159,000 in the last quarter, taking the jobless total up to 1.464m.
The increase in unemployment was largely driven by people unemployed for up to 12 months.
That lifted the jobless rate to 4.3% in the May-July quarter, up from 4.2% a month ago, and 3.8% in the previous quarter.
Employment fell, due to a drop in full-time self-employed workers, pulling the employment rate down to 75.5% in May to July 2023, 0.5 percentage points lower than February to April 2023.
But there’s better news on pay this morning – total pay, including bonuses, rose by 8.5% per year in the May-July quarter, helped by one-off bonus payments to NHS and Civil Service workers this summer.
That could be significant for millions of pensioners, as this earnings figure is used to set the rise in the state pension the following April.
Regular pay (which excludes bonuses) grew by 7.8%, the same as last month – and the highest since comparable records began in 2001.
CPI inflation dropped to 6.8% in July, so this shows that wages are rising faster than prices again, after a long squeeze due to the surge in inflation last year.
The ONS says:
Using CPI real earnings, in May to July 2023, total pay rose by 0.6% on the year and regular pay growth was 0.0% on the year.
Excellent news for households, but it might add to the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to fight inflationary pressures….
Also coming up today
Today is the last day of trading at 24 Wilko stores across the UK, after the retail chain fell into administration.
Stores including those in Aldershot, Cardiff, Falmouth, Liverpool and Stafford are among those shutting today, with a further 28 closing on Thursday.
Yesterday, unions reported that all Wilko’s 400-plus stores are to close with the loss of more than 12,000 jobs, after talks with potential buyers failed to reach a rescue deal.
We’ll find out this morning if grocery inflation eased in the last few weeks, when Kantar releases its latest data on the supermarket sector.
PA Media have published a handy Q&A on the record increase in UK wages this summer.
Q: What are real wages?
Real wages means earnings growth after inflation is taken into account. Inflation is the term used for the rate at which prices increase over time.
If real wages are positive, it means earnings are rising at a faster pace than prices.
In the latest data, real regular wages, not including bonuses, matched the level of Consumer Prices Index inflation in the quarter to July.
This has happened as wages have been surging at a record pace, with employers meeting staff demands for higher pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.
At the same time, inflation has been easing back, from a high of 11.1% last October to 6.8% in July.
Q: With wages no longer being outstripped by inflation, does this mean the cost-of-living crisis is over?
While it will come as a relief to many Britons who have been struggling to make ends meet, inflation is still far above the Bank of England’s 2% target, which is set by the Government.
Next week’s inflation figures will be watched closely for confirmation of whether it has eased back further, but there are fears that rising fuel prices in August may push it back up again, which would eat into workers’ pay once more.
Experts also worry that the record rises in wages may reinforce the need for another interest rate hike, which would add to cost pressures on households and businesses through increased mortgage costs.
Q: So it’s not all good news to have record wage growth?
The Bank of England is worried that if wages continue to surge at a record pace, this will fuel inflation further.
There are concerns over a wage-price spiral, when prices continue to rise as a result of higher wages in a self-reinforcing loop.
Firms pass higher staff costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices, while workers have more spending power through higher earnings.
Q: Where are wages set to go from here?
Experts believe that there are signs that wage growth is near the peak and will start to slow soon.
The wider jobs market is beginning to cool, with the unemployment rate increasing to 4.3% in the three months to July, from 4.2% in the previous three months, while vacancies fell below the million mark for the first time since the summer of 2021.
This is set to have an impact on wage demand, as will economic uncertainty caused by the cost-of-living crisis and 14 rate rises in a row.
Q: What does this mean for interest rates?
Many economists believe the Bank may vote to increase rates from 5.25% to 5.5% when it meets on September 21 due largely to the strength of wage growth.
But this may be the peak, according to Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
“We still expect wage increases to slow soon… and for the MPC to hike Bank Rate by 25 basis points this month and then call it quits, leaving it at 5.5% until starting to reduce it from the second quarter of 2024 onwards,” he said.
‘Beginning of the end’ of fossil fuel era approaching, says IEA
Jillian Ambrose
The world’s demand for oil, gas and coal will begin to decline this decade in “the beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel era, according to the global energy watchdog.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected for the first time that fossil fuel consumption will peak before 2030 and fall into permanent decline as climate policies take effect.
However, the forecast downturn is still “nowhere near steep enough” to put the world on a path to limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrialised levels, which is considered crucial to avoiding a climate catastrophe.
The IEA’s influential energy outlook report, due to be published next month, will show that oil, gas and coal are on course to hit a peak this decade under existing climate policies, earlier than many have anticipated.
Rishi Sunak is concerned about the rise in the number of people with long-term sickness (which we flagged earlier), Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged there is “more to do” to get people back into work but said the Government was committed to supporting removing barriers in the labour market.
“We recognise there is more to do to help get people back into work or into the workforce more generally,” the official said.
“We are introducing a package of measures worth £3.5 billion to remove barriers to the labour market, to support people who would like to work including those with disabilities or health conditions.”
Asked whether the Prime Minister was concerned about the rise in long-term sickness, the spokesman said:
“Certainly, I think that’s why it’s right to have this package of measures.”
Data last month showed a record 7.6 million people in England were waiting for NHS treatment in June, with two in five patients waiting more than 18 weeks to be seen.
The increase in the value of UK mortgages in arrears in the last quarter (see 11.05am) is ‘“worrying, but not unexpected”, says Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor.
Jobson explains:
“Outstanding mortgage balances with arrears have ticked higher – although it only accounts for just over 1% of outstanding mortgage balances. The upward trend is worrying but not unexpected. History has shown that the uptick in home repossession typically coincide with increases to the base rate.
While higher monthly repayments could lead to a rise in mortgage arrears the record-breaking wage growth run and relatively low level of unemployment could slow the rise in repossessions. However, with the cost of housing on the up, many homeowners struggling to repay their mortgage of families would be wary that something like a sudden illness or job loss, could leave them homeless.
Bloomberg: UK may adjust calculation for ‘triple lock’ pension increase
Bloomberg are reporting that the UK government is considering changing the way it calculates the pension triple lock, in a move that could save taxpayers up to £1bn.
They say:
Under the plan, the Treasury would strip out a one-time impact of bonuses paid to public-sector workers to end a labor dispute, according to the person, who asked not to be named speaking about measures ministers haven’t yet approved.
The move could be controversial because it touches on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “triple-lock” promise to ensure that state pension payments keep rising. That was a core part of the Conservative manifesto enshrined in legislation and important to the party’s supporters.
If this happened, pensions would increase by less than the 8.5% rise in total pay recorded in the year to May-July, reported this morning, which is expected to push up the pensions bill by £2bn more than expected.
[Under the triple lock, pensions rise by the highest of inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%]
A spokeswoman for Barclays has pledged the bank will “work closely” with Unite over the 450+ job cuts annouced by the union today, saying:
“We continue to review and adapt our operations based on the ways customers are choosing to interact with us.
“These changes will enable greater collaboration across our teams, allowing us to continue to improve service for customers and clients.
“We are committed to supporting colleagues through this change, working closely with Unite.”
The Unite union have announced that Barclays are cutting more than 450 staff.
Unite says the decision is “unnecessary and unjustified” which will leave staff gravely concerned about their job security and livelihoods. They plan to meet Barclay’s CEO, C. S. Venkatakrishnan, to push for a guarantee of no compulsory job losses at the bank.
Unite national officer Dominic Hook said:
“How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis? This isn’t an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits. If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified.
“The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays. These employees worked throughout the Covid pandemic to help to deliver the highest customer service to Barclays customers. These workers deserve better.
“Unite is opposed to these job losses and has called on Barclays to commit to no compulsory job losses. The bank must scrap these plans and reconsider. Unite is willing to work with the bank to ensure staff are given re-training and redeployment opportunities.”
The government says it remains “committed” to the pension triple lock policy, but isn’t yet indicating how much the state pension will rise next year.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters today that we must wait for the “formal process” for uprating, following today’s earnings figures (which are expected to be used to set the pension increase in April).
“You know there’s a formal process for this when it comes to uprating but we remain committed to the triple lock which has seen 200,000 pensioners lifted out of absolute poverty after housing costs are taken into account.”
The spokesman was also asked whether the average earnings figure of 8.5%, which includes bonuses, would be used – rather than the figure for basic pay (excluding bonuses), which showed a 7.% rise, replying:
“All those decisions on uprating are taken on a later date, later this year. I can’t pre-empt that work.”
No 10 said the framework for uprating remains “as is published”.
BOE’s new deputy governor warns UK GDP will be flat
The UK economy is likely to stagnate over the next couple of years, the Bank of England’s new deputy governor has warned.
Sarah Breeden, who was appointed Deputy Governor of the Bank of England with responsibility for Financial Stability last month, predicts high interest rates will weigh on the economy.
In a questionaire for parliament’s Treasury Committee, Breeden says:
I would expect relatively flat GDP in the UK over the next couple of years, as the impact of past increases in Bank Rate increasingly push down on demand, and supply remains very weak.
She also warns that the jobless rate is likely to rise in the coming months.
The unemployment rate has been in a tight range from around 4% for several months. I would expect it to rise slightly but remain relatively low in the next few months.
As demand weakens, in the medium term, this will inevitably lead to a rise in the unemployment rate.
Breeden is due to succeed Sir John Cunliffe on 1 November, and will join the Bank’s interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
She flags concerns that the UK could suffer a wage-price spiral, saying:
Turning to risks to the UK outlook, I agree with the MPC that the risks to inflation around the August forecast are skewed to the upside. We have learned, in particular, that second-round effects via price and wage setting are stronger than had previously been expected.
The pound has lost ground this morning, as traders have digested signs that the UK labour market cooled last summer.
Sterling is down a third of a cent to $1.2473, wiping out yesterday’s gains, back towards the three-month lows set last week.
Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, says:
Rather than rising on the prospect of another rate hike, the pound is struggling with the possibility of another rate hike hurting the economy further in the second half of the year.
Arrears could rise more sharply in the buy-to-let sector than in the residential mortgage market, predicts Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance.
He says:
The Q2 data (see previous post) showed a sizable jump in arrears relative to the previous quarter, but the proportion of outstanding mortgage balances in arrears remains low at just 1%. That’s because the vast majority of outstanding mortgages were issued under the post-Global Financial Crisis regime, which was much more stringent when it comes to affordability.
“While mortgage payments at today’s rates are painful and require borrowers to cut their discretionary spending, they are still technically affordable. That’s going to keep arrears low despite steep increases in mortgage rates.
“We are more likely to see arrears in the buy-to-let sector, where landlords face a unique set of challenges. If a landlord finds their mortgage is no longer affordable, or the rent no longer covers their outgoings, they only have two choices – sell or default. If they opt to sell, they may have to wait up to a year for the tenancy to end, unless they are willing to sell with a tenancy in place, which is more difficult. Landlords are also more likely to opt to default than those struggling with a mortgage secured against their main residence, so this is an area to watch.
“Anybody struggling with their mortgage payments should speak to their lender before they default or miss payments. The lenders are required to consider various options for borrowers that are struggling, such as pausing interest payments, moving mortgages to interest only, or offering payment holidays.”
UK mortgage arrears highest since 2016
The amount of UK mortgages in arrears has hit its highest level in almost seven years, as more borrowers struggle to meet their repayments.
New data from the Bank of England shows that the value of outstanding mortgage balances in arrears (by at least 1.5% of the outstanding mortgage balance) increased by 13.0% over the quarter and 28.8% over the year, to £16.9bn in the second quarter of 2023.
This is the highest since the third quarter of 2016.
Home loans with arrears now account for 1.02% of outstanding mortgage balances – the highest since the first quarter of 2018.
This increase follows the steady rise in UK interest rates since December 2021, from 0.1% to 5.25% at present, which has driven up payments on variable-rate mortgages and made new fixed-rate deals much pricier too.
Lewis Shaw, founder of Mansfield-based Shaw Financial Services, fears a ‘mortgage meltdown’ is approaching, unless the Bank of England changes its approach.
Shaw told Newspage:
“The speed at which mortgage arrears are increasing is terrifying and should give cause to pause at the next Bank of England interest rate meeting. This is dire data, and we know that it’s about to get an awful lot worse with 1.6m mortgage holders due to renew over the next twelve months at significantly higher rates than anyone has been used to for well over a decade.
We’re still at the thin end of the wedge, so unless we have a change of direction from Andrew Bailey, we’re about to see a mortgage meltdown for thousands of households that will ripple through the property market for years to come. If this isn’t the canary in the coal mine, I don’t know what is.”