UK police on Saturday arrested more than 60 protesters who were demanding the reversal of a ban on the pro-Palestine direct action group, Palestine Action.

The government proscribed the activist group under anti-terror laws on 4 July, after the group broke into RAF Brize Norton earlier this month and spray-painted two planes that they said were “used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East.”

In response, the campaign group Defend Our Juries (DOJ) announced rallies on Saturday in several UK cities to protest the ban and Israel’s war on Gaza.

DOJ said 86 people had been arrested across the UK in total, with other protests held in Wales and Northern Ireland.

