Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club forecasting group, has looked at the Bank of England figures. Some 50,067 mortgages were approved in November, up from 47,888 the previous month and the highest since June 2023. Net mortgage lending flatlined in November, little different from October’s £100m decline. Beck said: A second successive monthly rise in mortgage approvals in November, albeit from a very low level, was likely helped by the decline in quoted mortgage rates which began last summer… The lag between mortgages being approved and loans dispensed means that the recent pickup in activity should push net lending back into positive territory in the first quarter. Investors’ recent reappraisal of the outlook for interest rates means prospects for mortgage lending have strengthened. Swap rates, which influence the cost of fixed-rate mortgages, fell over November and December, adding to declines earlier last year. This is feeding through to quoted mortgage rates. Provided that the Bank of England fulfils market expectations (the EY ITEM Club thinks the Bank of England will start loosening policy in May and cut rates by 125bps in 2024), then mortgage rates should remain at these lower levels. This should reduce the scale of the unaffordability challenge and reduce the odds of house prices falling further. Turning to consumer borrowing via credit cards and personal loans, which rose to the highest level since March 2017, he said: An increase in gross lending, mainly via credit cards, accounted for the bulk of the net rise. If November’s unexpectedly strong increase in lending is maintained, this could present an upside for consumer spending growth this year.

Contrasting with the upturn in Spain’s service industries, Italy’s service sector remained in decline in December, extending its period of contraction to five months. However, it improved and was close to moving back into growth, with the headline PMI moving up to 49.8 in December from 49.5 in November. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction; any reading above points to expansion Output fell for a fifth month and new orders continued to fall. Although firms saw cost inflation cool to a 32-month low in December, output prices increased at a quicker pace. The final reading from the sister survey for Germany showed its services firms continued to shrink in December, with the headline index at 49.3, a two-month low. In France, there was a further solid reduction in output across its service sector, with the final reading at 45.4.

Inflation up in German states Over in Germany, inflation picked up in a number of big states in December, suggesting a bumpy road ahead for national price rises. The annual inflation rate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, rose to 3.5% in December from 3% the previous month. In Bavaria, inflation rose to 3.45 from 2.8%; in Brandenburg, it picked up to 4.5% from 4.1%, in Saxony to 4.3% from 3.9%; in Baden-Württemberg to 3.5% from 3.4% and in Hessen to 3.5% from 2.9%. This is because of the annual comparison, as there were energy relief measures for gas and heating in December 2022. Inflation had been slowing in previous months. Economists are forecasting a rise in German inflation to 3.8% in December, from 2.3% in November.

UK mortgage approvals pick up, credit card borrowing doubles Mortgage approvals in the UK picked up in November, while credit card borrowing doubled to £1bn, according to the Bank of England. Mortgage approvals for house purchases – an indicator of future borrowing – rose to 50,100 in November from 47,900 in October, while approvals of remortgaging increased to 27,000 from 24,000. While approvals rose to the highest level since June, they remained below the long-term average. Mortgage lending to individuals was zero compared to £100m of net repayments in October. Mortgage approvals Photograph: Bank of England This chimes with other signs that the housing market is picking up, although experts are still predicting further price falls this year. The Bank of England figures also showed that net consumer credit borrowing rose to a near-seven-year high of £2bn in November from £1.4bn in October, as people borrowed more on credit cards, with that borrowing doubling to £1bn. Updated at 05.07 EST

This contrasts with the eurozone, where business activity shrank last month, pointing to recession, according to a sister survey. Hamburg Commercial Bank’s PMI, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of the economy, was revised higher but remained in negative territory. The headline index was 47.6, the same as in November, indicating contraction (any reading below 50 points to contraction; any reading above to expansion). This suggests that the 20-nation currency bloc, which shrank 0.1% in the third quarter of last year, contracted again in the fourth quarter, which would put it in recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

UK services activity stronger than thought Britain’s service sector grew at a brisker pace in December than previously thought and optimism among firms hit a seven-month high, according to a survey. The findings will be welcomed by Rishi Sunak who is expected to call a general election this year. Official data published last month suggested the economy could already be in a mild recession. The final headline reading from the S&P Global/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index was 53.4 in December, the highest since June. It was up from 40.9 in November and a preliminary reading of 52.7. Firms’ optimism regarding the outlook for 2024 improved for the second month in a row to its highest since last May, driven by hopes of a sustained turnaround in client demand. The composite PMI, which combines the services survey with a weak reading of the manufacturing sector published on Tuesday, rose to 52.1 in December, the highest since May, and compared with 50.7 in November. Updated at 04.38 EST

Next boss warns Suez Canal disruption could lead to slower sales The Next boss Simon Wolfson has warned that disruption to shipments through the Suez Canal could lead to slower sales growth this year. If attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants in the Red Sea continue throughout 2024, the clothing and homewares retailer’s sales growth would be affected, he said. He told Reuters: It will be a factor. If it continues, it will moderate sales growth in that we’ll have slightly less stock in the country than we would like. After a stellar Christmas performance, Next is still at the top of the FTSE 100 with the shares up 4.8% to a record peak. JD Sports, on the other hand, which warned on profits this morning, is at the bottom of the index with the shares falling 23%. JD is on track for a record daily fall, as the share price fall wiped nearly £2bn off its market value. Updated at 04.39 EST

Spain’s services upturn picks up in December The recent upturn in Spain’s service industries continued last month, with activity rising modestly for a fourth month in a row – perhaps because mild weather has lured Spaniards to the beaches, boosting spending. A closely watched survey from Hamburg Commercial Bank showed the headline services PMI (purchasing managers’ index) at 51.5, up from 51 in November, signalling the highest growth since July. This was better than economists had expected. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: In contrast to the overall economic weakness in Europe, Spain’s service sector appears to be charting its own course. Rather than succumbing to the broader economic downturn, service providers in Spain are still on an expansion trajectory. While it is far away from a full-blown boom, the resilience is surprising, especially considering the subdued mood in the manufacturing sector and the lacklustre performance of the service sector in other parts of the eurozone. This noteworthy performance may be attributed to two key factors: the new government’s commitment to extend measures supporting private households and, secondly, the warm temperatures in recent weeks possibly inspiring residents of Spain to head to the beaches, leading to increased spending. People celebrate New Year’s Day by taking a traditional first bath of the year at Sant Sebastia beach in Barceloneta neighbourhood, Barcelona, on January 1, 2024. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

In France, inflation picked up slightly in December on the back of higher prices for energy and services. A preliminary estimate from the national statistics office INSEE showed annual inflation rose to 4.1% from 3.9% in November, in line with economists’ forecasts. Food price inflation slowed to 7.1% from 7.7% but energy prices rose by 5.6% year on year, faster than the 3.1% in November. Services inflation accelerated to 3.1% from 2.8%. Updated at 03.21 EST

Next shares surge to top of FTSE 100, JD Sports plunges Here is our full story on the contrasting fortunes of Next and JD Sports. Next is the top riser on the FTSE 100 index, up by 5.4%, while JD Sports shares plunged by 17.7%. Updated at 03.51 EST

The boss of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim Martin, said Dry January is turning into a “minor cult”, as pub chains across Britain prepare for a month of slow trade. Martin told City A.M that people have “always overindulged at Christmas and then tried to compensate in January”. To an extent Dry January has just given a name to what happened anyway. But perhaps it is turning into a minor cult, even so. Overall, I’m not sure that pubs can legitimately advise people to start drinking in January if they don’t want to. Many people try to give up alcohol during January, in a challenge encouraged by the charity Alcohol Change. Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, who has been made a Knight Bachelor in the New Year Honours list, for services to hospitality and to culture. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA The outspoken founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, a prominent Brexit supporter, has just been awarded a knighthood for services to the hospitality industry. Updated at 03.23 EST

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said Next’s “very decent” performance bodes well for the economy overall in the October to December quarter. V decent trading update from Next plc – an important UK retail bellwether with full price sales +5.6% in 9 weeks to 30 Dec. Chimes with what retailers/hospitality have been saying about Dec – it rebounded from a soft autumn. Points to UK GDP in Q4 recovering from a soggy October — Simon French (@shjfrench) January 4, 2024

Charlie Huggins, manager of the ‘Quality Shares Portfolio’ at Wealth Club, who owns shares in Next, said: Next has pulled yet another rabbit out of the hat today, leading to a further upgrade to its full-year sales and profit guidance. It has demonstrated once again why it is considered one of the best run retailers around. UK consumer spending appears to have defied gravity. A strong employment market and rising wages have helped cushion inflationary cost pressures, meaning consumers have continued to fill their Christmas stockings with Next’s wares, despite the gloomy economic headlines. Next’s online sales were particularly strong reflecting better stock availability and excellent operational execution. This stands in stark contrast to other retailers like Superdry which have struggled in the prevailing economic environment. The future for Next looks bright and is reflected in the group’s guidance to grow sales and profits again in the year ahead. Next’s core proposition is clearly resonating with the UK consumer and is being augmented by intelligent acquisitions of brands like Fat Face. With inflation falling and wages rising, the economic picture also looks a lot less bleak than at the start of last year. Updated at 03.23 EST

Next said it had done especially well online after improving its service. Online sales rose by 9.1% in the three months to the end of December following a decline in the previous three months. Retail analyst Richard Lim added: Their online sales were the driving force this Christmas but it was only made possible with the evolving value of their stores. Click and collect, showcasing products in shops, and returns to stores are all critical requirements for an increasing number of consumers. Their clever acquisitions over the last few years are also beginning to reap rewards. Next has been on a buying spree and recently acquired the casual clothing chain FatFace. It also snapped up Cath Kidston, the online furniture retailer Made.com and JoJo Maman Bébé since the height of the Covid pandemic. Updated at 03.24 EST