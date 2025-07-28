A British High Court judge has ruled that the UK must assist a Palestinian family in leaving Gaza by formally requesting that Israel allow them to exit the besieged enclave.

The family had been granted permission earlier this year to enter the UK to visit their relative, a British citizen, but have been trapped in Gaza as the foreign office has refused to submit a formal request to Israel for their passage via Jordan.

Following the ruling, the family’s solicitor, Jenni Whitaker, said she hoped that the foreign office would “do the right, just and humane thing and urgently agree to assist our clients” by acting promptly upon the judgment.