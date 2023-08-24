Nvidia sales surge and hopes for end of hike cycle help stock markets Good morning, and welcome to our live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets have gained ground after chipmaker Nvidia late last night showed that it is still riding high on the boom in generative artificial intelligence. Really looks as if a new computing era has begun: #Nvidia reports Q2 Data Center revenue of $10.32bn, up 171% YoY. “During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive Nvidia H100 (artificial intelligence) infrastructures,” CEO Jensen Huang said.… pic.twitter.com/wMiee1tZf8 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) August 23, 2023 Shares in the chipmaker rose by 7% in after-hours trading, meaning they are likely to open at a record high later today. The top line: The chipmaker Nvidia has far surpassed quarterly expectations, raking in $13.5bn in revenue – over $2bn more than the $11.2bn Wall Street analysts had predicted – amid skyrocketing demand for its computer chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The blockbuster second quarter comes at a moment of intense hype around generative AI, a mood that Nvidia has been uniquely positioned to capture. The 30-year-old company is one of the biggest winners in the AI boom and is now valued at over $1tn, with its chips powering nearly all the world’s major artificial intelligence apps, including ChatGPT. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 2.2%, while Shanghai Stock Exchange’s composite index has gained 0.4% with a few minutes of trading to go. Futures suggest that the FTSE 100 and Germany’s Dax benchmark index will gain 0.6% on opening this morning. It is not just Nvidia that has boosted the mood. In the sometimes upside-down world of financial markets, weak US and European economic data may have helped the stock market. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) numbers from S&P Global (which bought IHS Markit) delivered a round of negative news for the global economy yesterday. Analysts at Deutsche Bank, led by Henry Allen, wrote: Concerns about a hard landing gathered pace over the last 24 hours, which triggered a major rally as speculation mounted that central banks might press pause on their rate hikes. Those fears were driven by several factors, but the biggest were the downside surprises in the flash PMIs, which suggested the global economy was quite a bit weaker in August than previously thought. US mortgage rates have also hit their highest since 2000, and US jobs numbers may also be revised lower, further denting support for more rate hikes. The key issue will be the response of central bankers, who have gathered for their annual shindig starting today at the Wyoming resort of Jackson Hole. If they indicate that their appetites for higher interest rates may be waning, then expect that to light the touchpaper for a further share price rally. The agenda 11am BST : UK Confederation of British Industry distributive trades retail figures (August; previous: -25 points)

1:30pm BST : US durable goods orders (July; prev.: up 4.7% month-on-month; consensus: -4%)

1:30pm BST : US initial jobless claims (week of 19 August; prev.: 239,000; cons.: 240,000)

All day (MDT): Economic Policy Symposium, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Updated at 03.03 EDT

Here is the CBI’s retail sales chart, which illustrates the struggles of the retail sector and the UK consumer: The balance of retailers reporting a falling volume of sales in the past year fell deeper into negative territory, according to the CBI’s poll. Photograph: Confederation of British Industry The pandemic lockdowns obviously wreaked havoc on retail sales patterns – people spent a lot less on non-food items when locked in at home. But compared to the pre-pandemic period, even during the years of austerity and stagnating wages, the balance of retailers seeing falling sales only dropped as low once. The latest struggles are likely an effect of the cost of living crisis, caused by persistent inflation. In the last 25 years, UK inflation had only briefly risen above 5% for two brief periods. But the energy crisis, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pushed it above 11% last autumn, its highest in 40 years.

British retail sales drop at fastest since coronavirus lockdowns – CBI UK retail sales volumes dropped in the year to August at the fastest pace since coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in March 2021, according to new data from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The balance of retailers that reported a sales decline rose to 44%, a level seen only once between the pandemic and the global financial crisis in 2008, according to a weighted poll of CBI retailer members, which is concentrated among the largest companies (albeit with significant changes since the scandal over sexual misconduct). Sales are expected to continue to contract next month, but at a slower pace, the survey found. Martin Sartorius, the CBI’s principal economist, said: Retail sales in August fell at their quickest pace in over two years, culminating a summer that many retailers would rather forget. Against a backdrop of rising interest rates and weak demand, retailers foresee cuts to investment over the next year, while employment is expected to fall again next month.

While the economists polled by Reuters may be thinking that the Bank of England’s key rate will peak at 5.5%, financial traders are still betting on a slightly higher and later top. Trading data shows that there is an 89% chance of a rate hike at the next meeting of the Bank’s monetary policy committee on 21 September. But financial markets are still pricing in a 75% chance that bank rate will rise once more after that – to 5.75% on 2 November. Interest rate derivatives (which people use to manage the risk of rates rising/speculate) are handy for showing what traders believe is coming down the track. The below table is a bit dense, but bear with us: the right-hand side shows the implied probability for each level of interest rates at each scheduled meeting for the next year. The table tells us that markets are still pricing in a one-in-three chance that rates will rise as high as 6% by February. It could be a tough winter for the UK economy (although monetary policy has a lag of about 18 months, so it would mostly be the effects of previous hikes affecting the economy by then). Financial traders are still predicting that interest rates will peak above 5.75% in December. Photograph: Refinitiv Of course, these probabilities aren’t gospel: it is just the bets of millions of traders around the world. They can all be wrong – and everything could be tipped by an odd word from Andrew Bailey. Updated at 06.04 EDT

UK interest rates to peak in September at 5.5% – economists Kalyeena Makortoff UK interest rates will peak at 5.5% next month as Bank of England policymakers try to minimise the impact of higher borrowing costs on the UK economy and avoid a prolonged recession, economists predict. A fresh poll of economists by Reuters suggests the Bank will approve a 15th consecutive increase in interest rates at its next meeting on 21 September as part of efforts to combat price inflation, which is still more than three times higher than its 2% target. All but one of the 62 economists surveyed said they expected the Bank’s base rate to rise by a quarter of a percentage point next month, taking rates from 5.25% to 5.5%. The only outlier expected a half-point hike, which would take rates to 6%. The Bank has been raising rates at a clip in an effort to lower surging inflation, which peaked at 11.1% last October and has since eased to 6.8% in July. You can read the full story here:

The Nasdaq stock index is expected to jump by 1.2% when it opens later, according to futures trading. The blockbuster Nvidia results are the key driver, with the S&P 500 blue-chip index also due to gain 0.6%. Nvidia is itself listed on the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted towards big tech stocks. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, an investment platform, said: The chip specialist has been one of ‘The Magnificent Seven’ stocks driving US markets this year, with its shares up 243% since the start of 2023. It’s been one of the market superstars and given investors hope that it is still possible to make good money from equities in an environment where interest rates continue to go up and inflation remains sticky in places. Any disappointment in its latest results would have gone down like a lead balloon. It could have hurt investor sentiment and caused contagion elsewhere in the markets. Fortunately, it’s pulled another rabbit out of the hat and given investors everything they wanted and more. This appears to have sprinkled some magic dust on the markets and provided new impetus to share prices. The rest of the Magnificent Seven (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla) all saw their shares rise in after-hours trading following Nvidia’s results, and on European markets we’ve seen tech-related stocks such as ASML and Scottish Mortgage move higher.

The view directly down the runway as an easyJet plane takes off from Gatwick Airport. Photograph: Richard Higgins/Alamy The Unite union has called off strike action by bus drivers at Gatwick airport this weekend after accepting an improved pay offer, it said. Members of the union working at ground handlers Red Handling and Wilson James, who transported passengers to planes, have agreed to pay rises worth 14% and 16% respectively, plus better sick pay and other benefits, Unite said. The union said there is no other strike action scheduled at the airport, as the end of the summer holiday season approaches.

Record numbers asking for energy bills help before winter even begins A record number of people in the UK have asked for help with their energy bills before winter has even begun, according to Citizens Advice, in a worrying sign of the difficulties facing British households. The charity said that it estimates that 7.8m people in the UK had to borrow to pay their energy bills in first six months of 2023. The UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, is due to publish its latest energy price cap tomorrow. The average annual household energy bill is expected to fall to about £1,823, according to forecaster Cornwall Insights. But that will not provide much help households who are already struggling to pay bills in summer, outside the heating season. Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said the government should help people with their bills through the winter ahead. What we saw last winter must never be repeated. Struggling households unable to pay their energy bills, people unable to top up their prepayment meter, and record numbers coming to us for crisis support. With increasing numbers of people we help facing a negative budget, where they simply don’t have enough to cover their essential bills, there is a real risk this winter will be worse. Here is the background on the energy price cap (which is better thought of as a maximum price per unit of energy) from our story last week: The energy price cap was introduced in January 2019, and before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis it had always sat at below £1,300 a year. Its rapid rise ever since, which prompted the government to supersede the cap with an energy price guarantee, has reignited concerns that bills are unaffordable for millions of household living in fuel poverty and has prompted fresh calls for a cheaper “social tariff” for the most vulnerable. Absent the energy price guarantee – a subsidy for every household – average bills will actually be higher this winter between January and March, Citizens Advice said: it was £141.33 this year but will rise to £173.55 in 2024 if current forecasts hold. Disabled people, single parents and low-income households earning less than £29,000 will be the hardest hit this winter, it added.

Peloton’s products combine an exercise bike with a screen. Sales boomed during the pandemic, but have fallen back since. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images If Nvidia and computer chip stocks are on the crest of an artificial intelligence wave, here is an example of a stock whose wave has certainly broken: exercise bike company Peloton. Peloton was once the darling of the coronavirus pandemic-era stock market, with a market value approaching $50bn (£39bn) at the height of the bubble as investors raced to buy shares for the stay-at-home (for the middle class at least) economy. It is safe to say that bubble has burst, and its shares hit another record low last night after it missed profit expectations and said subscribers to its exercise videos – streamed through the screen attached to the bike – dropped. It partly blamed a recall of its bike seat post after US regulators raised safety fears. Shares in the company slumped by as much as a quarter as low as $5.05 on Wednesday, down from above $170 at the height of the pandemic. Peloton’s share price has fallen from a record high above $170 in January 2021 to nearly $5 in 2023. Photograph: Refinitiv

Also of note: European semiconductor companies are among the big winners this morning, borrowing momentum from Nvidia. ASM International, ASML, Aixtron and BE Semiconductor have each gained between 2.6% and 4.3% in early trading.

European shares have gained across the board in the opening trades, as expected. Here are the snaps from Reuters: EUROPE’S STOXX 600 UP 0.7%

BRITAIN’S FTSE 100 UP 0.7%

FRANCE’S CAC 40 UP 1.0%, SPAIN’S IBEX UP 0.8%

EURO STOXX INDEX UP 0.9%; EURO ZONE BLUE CHIPS UP 1.0%

GERMANY’S DAX UP 1%