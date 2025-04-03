FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said the United States and the United Kingdom are poised to be named as hosts of the Women’s World Cup in 2031 and 2035, respectively.

Infantino told European football officials on Thursday that the governing body received one expression of interest to host the 2031 edition — from the U.S. with the possibility of other countries in the Concacaf region joining the project. That would likely include Mexico.

Infantino also said FIFA has just one “valid bid” to host the 2035 edition, from the UK.

Spanish football officials said last week they hoped to bid, possibly with Portugal and Morocco in a repeat of the co-hosting plan for the men’s 2030 World Cup.

Spain won the Women’s World Cup in 2023 after they beat England in the final. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Infantino’s comments to the annual meeting of UEFA seemed to rule out a Spain bid.

“So the path is there for the Women’s World Cup to be taking place in ’31 and ’35 in some great countries,” the FIFA president said, “to boost even more the women’s football movement.”

FIFA is scheduled to confirm Women’s World Cup hosts next year. The 2027 edition with 32 teams is being hosted by Brazil.