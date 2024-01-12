Several economists are warning that the UK could have slid into a technical recession at the end of last year, even though the economy grew by 0.3% in November.

Britian would be in a technical recession if growth contracted in October-December for the second quarter running.

A technical recession would be a blow to the government ahead of the next election, even though the ONS are arguing that two small drops in quarterly GDP are not a full-blown downturn, as covered earlier.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says strike action in December will have hit GDP at the end of last year:

“The economic outlook currently remains gloomy, with a technical recession still potentially on the cards in the second half of 2023, especially given the expected impact from the industrial action in December. Nonetheless, even if the economy manages to avoid a recession, it is expected to remain in stagnation territory.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, says the UK remains on the brink of recession, as high interest rates hit growth:

“The UK economy grew by a modestly positive 0.3% month-on-month in November, up from the unexpected 0.3% contraction seen in October. This uplift in November is just enough to bring the UK economy back to flat growth over these two months, but it leaves an awful lot of pressure on the December figures as even a slight downward turn would result in the UK entering a technical recession after Q3 GDP was revised down to a fall of 0.1% at the end of last year. “This morning’s figure shows just how precarious the situation is for the UK economy and piles yet more pressure onto the Bank of England to cut interest rates. The Bank has managed not to tip the UK into a recession to date, but it is looking increasingly likely that its luck may be coming to an end.

Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, says the case for cutting UK interest rates soon is growing, as the economy struggles to gain momentum.

“November’s rebound may have been insufficient to prevent a small technical recession at the end of 2023, with the cost-of-living squeeze and high borrowing costs likely to have constrained output in December. “The UK is facing a notably difficult 2024 with the lagged impact of previous interest rate rises, weaker consumer demand and moderately higher unemployment likely to stifle economic activity, despite a boost from lower inflation. “This lacklustre GDP outturn means that interest rates will remain on hold next month. With the UK teetering on the brink of recession and inflation slowing, the case for loosening policy sooner rather than later is growing.”

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, agrees that the economy may have contracted in Q4.