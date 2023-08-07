UK to expand crypto crime agency, hiring spree underway

The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) wants to expand its digital assets investigation team by hiring four senior investigators for its Complex Financial Crime Team to work on crypto-related crimes.

The position involves investigating high-end crypto fraud, money laundering and other blockchain-based crime carried out by organized crime groups. The investigators will be working with a surveillance team and London police.

Job posting for digital assets investigators. Source: National Crime Agency

The role requires working and collaborating with other investigators, intelligence and analysis team members to develop complex cases using data and evidence from various sources.

The position requires a current or active Professionalising Investigation Programme Level 2 accreditation or any equivalent government-issued qualification on investigative crime. The salary ranges from 34,672 pounds to 38,314 pounds ($44,145 to $48,782.92) and other civil service benefits.

The U.K. has been working to establish an investigative team focusing on illicit crypto activities. On Jan. 4, the NCA launched its digital assets team, signaling an increased focus on crypto assets. The formation of the unit was driven by an increase in value lost to crypto fraud in the U.K. in 2022. According to the U.K.’s reporting system for cybercrime and fraud, crypto scammers stole at least $287 million in 2022.

The NCA has continuously tried to bring more manpower to its crypto team. On July 26, the NCA also posted that it was looking for financial investigations managers. These investigators will oversee crypto and digital assets crime investigations from a Proceeds of Crime Act perspective, which is related to confiscating and redirecting crime money for the benefit of the community.

