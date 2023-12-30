Earlier this week, Washington announced that it would ship more surface-to-air munitions to Kyiv as part of a $250 million package, which will be the last unless Mr Biden can find agreement for new funds.

“Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defence systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay,” the president warned on Friday.

“Putin’s objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped.”

Ukraine’s air defence forces were said to have successfully downed 87 cruise missiles and 27 kamikaze attack drones on Friday, but around 20 ballistic missiles, including some hypersonics, appear to have got through.

At least eight people were killed in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have amassed the most air defence systems. The first direct missile hit in months on the Ukrainian capital destroyed a warehouse.

A maternity hospital and shopping centre were set ablaze in Dnipro after missiles landed nearby. Six people were said to have died in the central Ukrainian city.

Seven people were killed in southern Zaporizhzhia, four in the port city of Odesa and three in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border.