Monday, January 1, 9 p.m. the tourist series 2 BBC One/BBC iPlayer Monday, January 1 Fool me once Netflix Monday, January 1, 9 p.m. Mr Bates vs. the Post office (4 episodes, continues Tue 2, Wed 3 and Thu 4 at 9 p.m.) ITV1 Tuesday, January 2, 8 p.m. Waterloo road series 13 BBC One/BBC iPlayer Tuesday, January 2, 9 p.m. Taskmaster new year’S treat 2024 (one-off) Channel 4 Wednesday, January 3, 9 p.m. Truelove (6 episodes) Channel 4 Wednesday, January 3 The traitors series 2 (12 episodes, continues Thu 4 and Friday 5 at 9 p.m.) BBC One/BBC iPlayer Wednesday, January 3 the madame blanc mysteries series 3 (6 episodes) Channel 5 Wednesday, January 3 Salem series 1-3 Disney+ Thursday, January 4 Julia series 2 (8 episodes) Sky Atlantic Thursday, January 4 The brothers sun (8 episodes) Netflix Sunday, January 7, 7.45 p.m. the great pottery throw Down (10 episodes) Channel 4 Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m. call the midwife series 13 (8 episodes BBC One/BBC iPlayer Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m. vera series 13 (3 episodes) ITV1 Sunday, January 7, 9 p.m. i am andrew tate (one-off) Channel 4 Monday, January 8, 9 p.m. silent witness series 27 (10 episodes, continues Tue Jan 9 at 9 p.m.) BBC One/BBC iPlayer Wednesday, January 10 echo (5 episodes) Disney+ Thursday, January 11, 9 p.m. Grantchester series 8 (6 episodes) ITV1 Friday, January 12 Criminal record (8 episodes) Apple TV+ Monday, January 15 true detective: night country (6 episodes) Sky Atlantic Thursday, January 25 masters of the universe: Revelation series 2 Netflix Friday, January 26 masters of the air (9 episodes) Apple TV+ Friday, February 2 mr. and mrs. smith (8 episodes) Prime Video Monday, February 5 Curb your enthusiasm series 12 (10 episodes) Sky Comedy Wednesday, February 21 constellation (8 episodes) Apple TV+ Thursday, February 22 avatar: the last airbender (8 episodes) Netflix Tuesday, February 27 shogun (10 episodes) Disney+ Sunday, March 10 the oscars 2024 (one-off) ITV Thursday, March 21 3 body problem (8 episodes) Netflix