BRITAIN will simmer in baking heat on Wednesday and Thursday before rain arrives to dampen spirits.

Temperatures will briefly reach the mid to high twenties before turning cooler on Friday, the Met Office said.

3 A cyclist bikes through Richmond Park on Monday morning Credit: LNP

3 After taking a battering on Saturday in storm Antoni, the beach at Polzeath, Cornwall, was warm and sunny on Sunday Credit: Alamy

London will enjoy the best of it, with 24C expected in the capital before hitting 26C on Thursday.

Friday will see some warm climes linger but heavy rains will arrive battering much of Scotland and northern England.

As for today, Brits will be treated to plenty of early sunshine but cloud will arrive bringing scattered showers to much of the UK.

While most of this will be light rainfall, heavier showers are expected in north western areas of the country.

And northern areas of Scotland may even see some thunderstorms.

Despite the rain, Monday will see highs of 22C in London, 21C in Cardiff and 19C in Newcastle.

Through this evening and overnight, cloud will roll in off the Atlantic hitting Wales and the south west with a vast band of rain.

This weather front will slowly make its way eastwards through Tuesday morning with heavy showers.

But this will turn drier throughout the day as milder weather arrives from the West, bringing with it temperatures of up to 19C in

Tuesday will see highs of 22C in Southampton and 20C in Hull but cloud will not make it feel as warm.