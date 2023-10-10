Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine using 36 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, with 27 of them being successfully intercepted by air defense forces, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its morning report on Oct. 10.

The attack lasted nearly three hours and primarily targeted the logistical infrastructure of the region, without causing casualties among civilians, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odessa Oblast Military Administration. He did not provide further details regarding the incident.

During the night, Russia launched several groups of Shahed drones from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea, prompting an air alarm in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces downed most of the drones around Odesa, with others being shot down in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has not been targeted by Russia for over a week, with the last air raid alert sounding in the early hours of Oct. 2.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine