Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure in their latest drone and missile attack, Ukraine’s energy minister said on Friday.

Regional officials from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the western city of Ternopil reported damage to energy and other infrastructure. Eight people were injured in Kharkiv and two more, including a child, were hurt in Poltava, officials said.

“Russia continues its energy terror,” Energy Minister German Galuschenko said on Facebook. “Again energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine has come under massive missile and drone fire.”

“Wherever possible, rescuers and power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilize power and gas supplies,” he added.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had fired a salvo of 67 missiles and 194 drones in the overnight attack, adding that it had shot down 34 of the missiles and 100 of the drones.

For the first time, Ukraine deployed French Mirage-2000 warplanes delivered a month ago to help repel the attack, according to the air force. Ukraine also has Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to shoot down Russian missiles.

First attack since U.S. pullback announced

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a truce in the air and at sea, as well as additional pressure on Russia.

“The first steps to establishing real peace should be forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

A resident walks near a house and cars destroyed by a Russian drone strike near Odesa on Friday. (Nina Liashonok/Reuters)

Russia, which previously focused its missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian electricity sector, has in recent months sharply stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian gas storage facilities and production fields.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces carried out strikes with long-range air, sea and land-based precision weapons against what it called gas and energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

The attack on Friday was the first large-scale assault from Russia since the suspension of the U.S. military aid and intelligence in recent days from President Donald Trump’s administration, which has halted military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence sharing, in a reversal of U.S. policies under predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump and his Vice-President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for American support in a remarkable display recorded in the Oval Office exactly one week ago, though there have been modest signs of re-engagement between the U.S. and Ukraine this week.

Zelenskyy said late Thursday he would travel to Saudi Arabia next Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of talks there later in the week between U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

“Ukraine is ready to pursue the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that strives for peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war,” Zelenskyy said in his Telegram message on Friday.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has already held extensive talks with Russian officials, said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework and confirmed that a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

Hungary’s Orban a holdout on EU pledge

On the battlefield, Ukraine is outnumbered and Russian forces are steadily advancing in the eastern Donetsk region, albeit slowly, and mounting major pressure on Ukrainian troops trying to hold territory in Russia’s Kursk region.

A Russian Defence Ministry statement on Thursday said its forces had captured the village of Andriivka — west of the logistics centre of Kurakhove, which Moscow said it had taken in early January.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s military made no mention of Andriivka falling into Russian hands. But in a late evening report, it mentioned the settlement as one of five that had come under attack during 17 attempts by Russian forces to pierce Ukrainian defences in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region.

WATCH l France makes nuclear offer to EU allies, but arsenal dwarfed by Russia’s: EU proposes trillion-dollar plan to aid Ukraine and re-arm Europe The European Union is considering a more than $1-trillion aid plan for Ukraine and ramping-up defence spending after Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to Kyiv fueled concerns the EU can no longer rely on U.S. protection from Russian aggression.

European leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defence and continue to stand by Ukraine in a world upended by change in American support. But the statement of support came from 26 European Union countries, not all 27.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to endorse the statement and said Friday the EU couldn’t afford such as a commitment. Orban said the way the EU wants to support Ukraine now, while also boosting Europe’s own defence spending, would “ruin Europe.”

“Today it appears that I have vetoed. But within weeks they will come back and it will turn out that there is no money for these goals,” he said in a state radio address.

Orban has refused to send weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, and keeps close relations with both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.