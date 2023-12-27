Russian forces shelled the railway station in Kherson as a train was set to evacuate residents from the partly-occupied southern region, according to officials.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the blast killed one policeman and injured four other people.

About 140 civilians had been gathered at the station in Kherson city waiting to board trains when the attack took place on Tuesday evening.

“Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places,” Mr Klymenko said.

“Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling… Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds.”

Footage posted on social media showed the decimated station, with debris strewn on a platform where a train with what appeared to be blown-out windows sat idle.

Kherson was captured by Russian forces in the first days of the February 2022 invasion but retaken by Ukrainian forces a little more than a year ago. It is under constant attack from Russian forces entrenched in new positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River, with shelling very heavy in recent days.

