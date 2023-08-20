Ukraine has released dramatic photos of what it claims to be a Russian bomber engulfed in flames after it was attacked by Kamikaze drones, undermining claims by Moscow that the plane was merely damaged.

The drones attacked the Soltsi air base in the Novgorod region on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said, but downplayed the extent of the incident.

It said the attack resulted in a fire that was promptly extinguished and caused unspecified damage to one plane.

In the new pictures published by Ukraine the plane is almost indistinguishable from the flames devouring it. A huge column of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky above the bomber.

“The destroyed Tu-22M3 at the Soltsi airfield after yesterday’s arrival of a kamikaze drone,” read an accompanying caption.

In February, Ukrainian forces claimed to have downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from Belarusian territory.