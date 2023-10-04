Ukraine claims to have struck Moscow’s most advanced air defence system in a drone attack on mainland Russia.

SBU security sources cited by Ukrainian media said they hit the S-400 “Triumph” air defence system near the city of Belgorod last night.

“The SBU advises the Russians to think about a new name for this complex,” the source added.

It is unclear how badly damaged it was in the strike, but RBS-Ukraine reports that several explosions could be heard taking place nearby.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian S-400s, destroying two in Crimea in August and September by overwhelming its radar with drones before striking with cruise missiles.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had destroyed 31 drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions which border Ukraine.

It did not clarify whether they caused any damage or casualties.

