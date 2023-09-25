Russian drones and missiles fired on Odesa destroyed grain stores at the Black Sea port, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Southern defence forces said Moscow had directed 19 Shahed drones, two Onyx supersonic missiles and 12 Kalibr missiles at the city.

The port infrastructure sustained “significant damage” while an unspecified number of granaries and a “landmark” hotel were destroyed, according to Ukrainian authorities. Warehouses caught fire as a result of “falling debris”, they said.

Oleh Kiper, the region’s governor, said a woman had been sent to hospital after suffering a shrapnel injury. “Crimes of Russian terrorists are recorded by law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s ports, including Odesa and Mykolaiv, since pulling out of a UN-brokered deal to export grain along the Black Sea in July.

The latest strikes followed reports on Sunday that a second cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had reached Turkey via Nato-controlled waters since Russia’s de-facto blockade took effect.

