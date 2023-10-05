A six-year-old boy was reportedly among the dozens of people killed in a missile strike on a grocery shop in Kharkiv.

At least 49 people are thought to have died in the attack on Hroza, a village in the Kupyan district, which took place just after 1pm.

Volodymyr Zelensky, attending a summit with European leaders in Granada, condemned the “brutal attack” and renewed his calls for allies to provide air defences.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Synyehubov said: “Rescuers continue to work on the spot. As of now, the bodies of 48 dead people, including a six-year-old boy, have been recovered from the rubble.

“Six people, including one child, were injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site.”

In a later update on the Telegram messaging app, Mr Synyehubov said the death toll had risen to 49.

Mr Zelensky wrote on social media: “Russian terror must be stopped. All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals.

“Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence… about giving our country protection from terror.”

