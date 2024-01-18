A Ukrainian drone was shot down over a St Petersburg oil terminal in the early hours in one of Kyiv’s northernmost attacks of the war so far.

The attack on the Petersburg Oil Terminal was conducted by an aircraft carrying 3kg of high explosives, a Kremlin-appointed official in occupied Zaporizhzhia said.

Vladimir Rogov claimed there was no damage and no one had been injured, with debris found at the terminal and in the nearby Gulf of Finland.

The terminal is Russia’s largest oil export facility on the Baltic Sea.

Russia’s defence ministry said anti-air defences intercepted two drones overnight, one near St Petersburg and another near Moscow.

The defence ministry did not comment on damages or casualties.

A Ukrainian 10-missile salvo on the border region of Belgorod also left one person wounded and electricity lines damaged, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down two missiles and 22 of the 33 drones launched by Russia overnight.

