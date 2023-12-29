Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to strike back against Russia after it launched the largest missile and drone attack of the war.

An overnight wave of missile and drone strikes left cities burning across the country and killed at least 17 civilians and injured more than 100 others.

“We will surely respond to terrorist strikes,” the Ukrainian president said.

“And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen. Russian terror must and will lose.”

A nationwide air alert was put in place as drones and hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles targeted Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv and Konotop in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the air force, said it was “the most massive aerial attack” since the war began.

The overnight attacks came just days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for Moscow’s naval forces.