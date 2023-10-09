Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people

Ukrainian forces have made small gains over the weekend along multiple points of the frontline as “heavy rain” threatens to slow down Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Geolocated images showed Ukrainian infantry roughly 300 metres north of Novoprokopivka, south of Robotyne, which is the deepest they have been seen inside Russian-occupied territory as part of that attack.

This line has emerged as Ukraine’s main axis of the counteroffensive in the past month, though progress slowed after the liberation of Robotyne at the end of August.

The Ukrainian General Staff also claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had achieved “partial success” near Bakhmut, though that remains unconfirmed.

It comes as satellite imagery has shown that the level of rail traffic from North Korea to Russia hit an unprecedented five-year high following a meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin last month.

The heightened level of movement suggests North Korea may be sending weapons to Russia to be used for their “special military operation” in Ukraine. This topic was reportedly discussed during the leaders’ last meeting.