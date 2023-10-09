Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Ukrainian forces have made small gains over the weekend along multiple points of the frontline as “heavy rain” threatens to slow down Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Geolocated images showed Ukrainian infantry roughly 300 metres north of Novoprokopivka, south of Robotyne, which is the deepest they have been seen inside Russian-occupied territory as part of that attack.
This line has emerged as Ukraine’s main axis of the counteroffensive in the past month, though progress slowed after the liberation of Robotyne at the end of August.
The Ukrainian General Staff also claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had achieved “partial success” near Bakhmut, though that remains unconfirmed.
It comes as satellite imagery has shown that the level of rail traffic from North Korea to Russia hit an unprecedented five-year high following a meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin last month.
The heightened level of movement suggests North Korea may be sending weapons to Russia to be used for their “special military operation” in Ukraine. This topic was reportedly discussed during the leaders’ last meeting.
Ukraine’s parliament registers bill that could lead to ban on Moscow-linked church
Ukraine‘s parliament registered a draft law on Monday that would allow a ban on activities of the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
The church has been accused by Kyiv of undermining Ukraine‘s unity and collaborating with Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, charges that it denies.
The bill proposes amendments envisaging a court ban on religious organisations that include members convicted of war propaganda, violate an article that forbids what is dscribed as justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, or violate citizens’ equal rights based on religious beliefs.
Registration of the draft bill is a first step in the process of becoming law. The bill now requires the approval of a parliamentary committee before it can be submitted for consideration by parliament.
UOC Metropolitan Pavel has been notified that he is suspected of inciting inter-religious hatred and distributing materials justifying Russian aggression. He has denied the accusations.
An explanatory note to the bill states that the UOC is seen as a structural part of the Russian Orthodox Church whose activities, it said, were “aimed at supporting armed aggression of the Russian Federation.”
The UOC accepted the authority of the patriarch of Moscow until after Russia‘s invasion last year but says it has now severed ties with Russia and is the victim of a political witch hunt. The Kremlin says that actions under way against the UOC are illegal.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain9 October 2023 17:25
Ukrainian villagers weep as they bury victims of Hroza missile strike- continued
Andrii Bilous said his brother Vitalii, 44, had not required the DNA testing because his body was not mutilated in the attack. He said he would have been there with his brother on Thursday if he had not had to go to work.
“Our friend, who was also our former neighbour, was being re-buried. He used to live in Hroza, for many years,” he said as he waited for his brother’s body in a morgue in Kharkiv, the nearest big city to Hroza.
“I was also going to go there but I had to go to work. Then a missile struck. I started calling Vitalii, but he didn’t pick up the phone.”
Before the war, Hroza had a population of about 500 people. The village was seized by Moscow in the early days of the February, 2022 invasion and recaptured by Kyiv the following September along with areas nearby.
A Kremlin spokesperson reiterated on Friday that Moscow does not attack civilian targets. A spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said “the indications are that it was a Russian missile”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain9 October 2023 17:00
Ukrainian villagers weep as they bury victims of Hroza missile strike
Residents of the Ukrainian village of Hroza wept beside coffins on Monday as they buried relatives and neighbours killed in one of the deadliest attacks in nearly 20 months of war.
The small community has been devastated by Thursday’s attack, in which Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile slammed into a cafe in Hroza as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.
A woman dressed in black cried over the closed coffin of villager Tetiana Kharbaka, 52, before several men lowered it into a freshly dug grave.
A blue and yellow Ukrainian flag flew over one grave. Mounds of earth stood beside other graves dug for victims who have taken longer to identify.
“As of this morning, 49 people had been identified with the help of external features and express DNA tests,” a spokesperson for Kharkiv regional prosecutors was quoted as saying by Interfax Ukraine news agency.
After the DNA tests, 11 bodies were handed out to family members on Monday, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain9 October 2023 16:45
Ukraine repels Russian attacks on five fronts as Putin resorts to old weaponry and reserves
The attacks were repelled in five areas of the eastern front – Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka – along the 1,000km-long (600mile) front, the general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening report.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain9 October 2023 16:23
Russian hackers involved in cyber attack on Israel, Ukraine claims
Russian hackers assisted the terrorist organisation Hamas in conducting cyber attacks against Israel in the run-up to the Gaza conflict, Ukraine has claimed.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that there was “some evidence” to suggest Russian hackers, including Killnet and Anonymous Sudan, had been involved with Hamas.
He claimed there had been a “three-fold decrease” in cyberattacks against Ukraine on 6 October compared to the previous three months as evidence suggesting the Russian hackers’ involvement.
“The participation of Russian hacker groups in supporting Hamas is indirectly confirmed by the fact that the number of cyber incidents in Ukrainian information resources and systems has sharply decreased on the eve of Saturday until now,” he wrote.
“On October 6, a three-fold decrease in the number of incidents was recorded compared to the average values for the last three months. October 7 recorded the lowest number of cyber incidents in the last two years.
“This may indicate a temporary change in the vector of Russian cyberattacks in support of cyber operations within the framework of the Israeli conflict and the insufficiency of Russian resources for large-scale cyberattacks in several directions.
“Ukraine, in turn, is ready to provide assistance to the state of Israel and share its own experience in combating Russian cyber aggression.”
Tom Watling9 October 2023 16:00
At least 2 women, including 83-year-old, injured in Russian attack in Kherson
At least two women have been injured following another Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, according to local officials.
Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson MBA, said in an update on Telegram: “An 83-year-old woman was injured as a result of the recent enemy shelling of the Kherson city territorial community. She is receiving medical assistance. The preliminary diagnosis is a back injury.
“Another woman has a leg injury. At this hour, according to preliminary information, the Russian army has already injured four civilians in the Kherson community!”
The incident follows a report on Sunday that two Ukrainians were killed in another Kherson attack.
Tom Watling9 October 2023 15:39
Russia considering revoking ratification of nuclear treaty, paving way for potential new tests
Russian lawmakers were on Monday given 10 days to study the possibility of revoking Moscow’s ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said in a statement.
The chamber’s International Affairs Committee will need to conclude its work by Oct. 18, the statement said.
Tom Watling9 October 2023 15:30
Israel ambassador thanks Ukraine for support as Russia baselessly claims Hamas using Nato weapons
Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine has thanked Kyiv for their support as Russian officials made baseless claims about western entanglement with Hamas.
Ambassador Michael Brodsky posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, praising Ukraine for their help in such a “difficult time”.
Earlier today, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev claimed weapons sent to Ukraine by Nato were being used by Hamas against Israel. He did not provide any evidence.
The Institute for the Study of War warned this morning that Russian officials were likely to use the conflict in Gaza as a means of trying to discourage support of Ukraine.
Tom Watling9 October 2023 15:11
Russian victory in Ukraine would ‘double’ defence costs for the West, claims top US general
The top US military official has issued a timely warning as hardline Republicans threaten to undermine continued military aid to Ukraine.
General Mark Milley, the outgoing chief of the US Armed Forces, spoke to CBS News as Congress remains paralysed without a speaker at the lower chamber, the House of Representatives.
Until a new leader is elected, decisions on fiscal budget for the next year cannot be made, meaning its military aid to Ukraine will run out without being topped up.
Speaking about the danger of a Ukrainian loss, Gen Milley said such a result would lead to an “increase if not doubling of defence budgets in the years ahead”.
He added: “And you will increase the probability of a great power war in the next 10 to 15 years. I think it would be a very dangerous situation if Putin’s allowed to win.”
Tom Watling9 October 2023 14:24
Zelensky appoints new war commander
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensy has replaced the commander of the Territorial defence forces.
A statement by the Office of the President announced the “release of Ihor Ivanovich Tanciura from the position of commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”
Major-General Anatoliy Vladyslavovich Barhylevych, 54, who was instrumental in the liberation of Kharkiv last September, has been promoted to the commander position.
Tom Watling9 October 2023 14:15