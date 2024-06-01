Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Russia has launched a barrage of dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine, aimed at the country’s energy infrastructure.

It is the sixth major air attack on the Ukrainian power sector since March, and one of the largest. It damaged energy facilities in the east, centre, and west, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 35 of 53 Russian missiles and 46 of 47 attack drones used for the strikes, which pile more pressure on Ukraine’s hobbled energy system, with Russia’s invasion now into its third year.

“Russia’s main goal is to normalise terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defence and determination of Ukraine’s partners,” Ukraine’s Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app, as he called for Western allies to step up and provide his nation with greater ability to protect itself from Russia’s aerial attacks.

“Partners know exactly what is needed. Additional “Patriots” and other modern air defence systems for Ukraine. To accelerate and expand F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. To provide our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities,” Mr Zelensky said.