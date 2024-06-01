Russia has launched a barrage of dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine, aimed at the country’s energy infrastructure.
It is the sixth major air attack on the Ukrainian power sector since March, and one of the largest. It damaged energy facilities in the east, centre, and west, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 35 of 53 Russian missiles and 46 of 47 attack drones used for the strikes, which pile more pressure on Ukraine’s hobbled energy system, with Russia’s invasion now into its third year.
“Russia’s main goal is to normalise terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defence and determination of Ukraine’s partners,” Ukraine’s Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app, as he called for Western allies to step up and provide his nation with greater ability to protect itself from Russia’s aerial attacks.
“Partners know exactly what is needed. Additional “Patriots” and other modern air defence systems for Ukraine. To accelerate and expand F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. To provide our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities,” Mr Zelensky said.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence, however, has estimated that the number of Russian troops killed or wounded since the war’s outbreak ‘“has now likely reached 500,000”.
In May of this year, it adds, “average personnel casualties were over 1,2200 per day”.
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 12:10
Zelensky in Singapore
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has arrived in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, where he plans to meet the US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, and discuss support for his embattled country in an address to delegates.
The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), which organises the security conference, said he would participate in a discussion session on Sunday entitled “Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability”.
He is expected to ask attendees at the conference to attend and support a “peace summit” this month in Switzerland. Mr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia is trying to disrupt the summit, scheduled for June 15-16, which he hopes will generate support for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders.
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 11:40
A plea from the president
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 10:56
Drone attacks on the frontline:
Askold Krushelnycky visits the concealed base of the ‘Barney Unit’ in eastern Ukraine. Created by Stepan Barna in the wake of the death on the front line of his older brother Oleh, its drone operators claim to have achieved more than 100 kills. Read the full story here:
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 10:30
US in Asia
The US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, has tried to refocus attention on China’s threat in the Asia-Pacific, seeking to alleviate concerns that conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have distracted from America’s security commitments in the region.
Mr Austin, who was speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, met his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, on Friday in a bid to cool friction over issues from Taiwan to China’s military activity in the South China Sea.
There has been increasing concern that Washington’s focus on helping Ukraine counter Russia’s invasion and support for Israel’s war in Gaza, while trying to ensure that the conflict does not spread, has taken away attention from the Indo-Pacific.
“Despite these historic clashes in Europe and the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific has remained our priority theatre of operations,” Mr Austin said in his speech, which appeared aimed at underlining the administration’s legacy in the region as President Joe Biden’s first term in office nears its end.
Mr Biden is running for re-election in November against former President Donald Trump.
“Let me be clear: The United States can be secure only if Asia is secure,” Austin said. “That’s why the United States has long maintained our presence in this region.”
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 09:35
Drones downed
Ukrainian air defence shot down 35 of 53 Russian missiles and 46 of 47 Russian drones during the latest attacks across the country, the air force commander has said. As air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine, Poland said its own and other allies’ warplanes were scrambled due to “intense long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation tonight, related to air and missile strikes on objects located in the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched.”
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 09:20
Russian attacks on energy facilities
Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Saturday, damaging energy facilities in five regions across Ukraine, officials said.
Ukraine’s national grid operator Ukrenergo said the attack damaged energy facilities in the eastern Donetsk, southeastern Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, central Kyrovohrad region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region in the west.
“The Russians launched another strike on Ukrainian energy facilities. Since March it is already the sixth massive, complex, missile and drone attack against the civilian energy infrastructure,” Ukrenergo said.
Since March, Russia has stepped up its bombardments of the Ukrainian power infrastructure, knocking out the bulk of the thermal and hydropower generation, causing blackouts, and pushing electricity imports to record highs.
Chris Stevenson1 June 2024 09:09
EU slaps new sanctions on North Korea
The European Union has slapped more sanctions on North Korea over its continued efforts to develop ballistic and nuclear missiles and its support for Russia.
The EU Council yesterday said that nine additional individuals and entities will be hit by asset freezes and travel bans. No names were provided.
The move brings the number of North Koreans hit by EU sanctions to 77 and the number of entities, which are often companies or organisations, to 20.
Namita Singh1 June 2024 08:00
China says ‘hard to meet’ discussions on Russia-Ukraine war
China said it would be “’hard to meet” calls for discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war, citing problems with arrangements that appear to point to Beijing’s strongly pro-Moscow stance.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that “China’s hopes appear to be hard to meet at the meeting.
“There is still a clear gap between the arrangements for the meeting and the demands of the Chinese side, as well as the general expectations of the international community,” Mr Mao said.
Namita Singh1 June 2024 07:30
Poland says fake news report on mobilising 200,000 men likely from Russia
A fake news report that appeared on Poland’s national news agency saying that prime minister Donald Tusk was mobilising 200,000 men starting on 1 July was probably the work of Russia-sponsored hackers and was designed to interfere with the upcoming European Parliament election, authorities said.
“Everything indicates that we are dealing with a cyberattack directed from the Russian side,” said Krzysztof Gawkowski, a deputy prime minister who also holds the digital affairs portfolio. “The goal is disinformation ahead of (European Parliament) elections and a paralysis of the society.”
Mr Tusk said on X that it was “Another very dangerous hacker attack which well illustrates Russia’s destabilization strategy on the eve of the European elections. … It is increasingly clear how important these elections are for us.”
Namita Singh1 June 2024 07:00
