Moscow has shut down four major civilian airports following a reported Ukrainian drone strike Friday.

This comes amid an increase in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s capital and other regions.

Meanwhile, a city in northern Ukraine is recovering after a Russian missile killed at least seven people and injured 90.

A reported Ukrainian drone strike Friday caused Moscow to shut down all four of its major airports, CNN reports.

The airports affected provide domestic and international flights for civilians, CNN reports, while several other smaller airports and military airports are still in operation.

Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday that Russia intercepted one of Ukraine’s drones.

“The drone was jammed and fell near the settlement of Putilkovo, which is near the Russian capital, causing no casualties or damage,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement to CNN.

This development comes as Ukraine increases the frequency of drone attacks throughout Russia, according to CNN. Ukrainian officials also claimed their Air Force claimed it had destroyed fifteen Russian-made drones and carried out ten group attacks, the outlet reports.

Meanwhile, Chernihiv — a city in northern Ukraine — is reeling from a Russian missile strike on a theater and university that has killed at least seven people and injured 90, CNN reports. Among those killed was a six-year-old girl, and first responders have taken a twelve-year-old girl in “grave condition” to Kyiv for treatment, local officials told the outlet.