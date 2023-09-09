England hit a rare bump on the road to next year’s Euro 2024 as Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured Gareth Southgate’s side a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland.
Having opened Group C with four wins from as many matches, it has long looked a case of when rather than if the Euro 2020 runners-up seal their place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.
England had won 21 of their previous 22 Euros qualifiers but had to make do with a point on Saturday evening having failed to build on Walker brilliantly cancelling out Oleksandr Zinchenko’s opener.
Live updates
Player ratings
Jordan Henderson and Marc Guehi earned Dom Smith’s approval with their displays in Wroclaw.
Read the full story
Highlights: Kyle Walker nets first England goal to earn draw
Highlights: How Ukraine took the lead
Huge celebrations from Ukraine fans
A determined display and a valuable point for Ukraine in south-west Poland tonight, where they’ve been backed to the hilt.
They are still to face Italy twice in what will likely determine their fate in qualifying for Euro 2024 out of Group C.
Ukraine 1-1 England | FULL TIME!
England win a late, late corner but the whistle blows! It’s a draw in Wroclaw.
Jordan Henderson is mystified that that corner wasn’t allowed to be taken, and he has a point.
Ukraine 1-1 England | 90+4 mins
Conor Gallagher aims a shot from distance after collecting a bouncing ball. Blocked.
Ukraine 1-1 England | 90+3 mins
Still rather disjointed from England as they look to launch a final assault for all three points.
Ukraine 1-1 England | 90 mins
That’ll do for Mykhailo Mudryk, another underwhelming display for his logbook. Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Yehor Nazaryna is on in his place.
The board goes up for four minutes of injury time.
Ukraine 1-1 England | 89 mins
Mykhailo Mudryk floored with cramp after once again seeing Kyle Walker race back to deal with his breakaway.
Up the other end, Phil Foden runs into a blind alley and England have to settle for a throw.
Ukraine 1-1 England | 86 mins
CHANCE!
Marcus Rashford thumps in a free-kick from a tight angle which has to be flapped clear, before England return the ball towards Harry Maguire at the far post.
His poke is parried away and Declan Rice wants a penalty… nothing doing and he is booked for protesting.
Conor Gallagher on for Bukayo Saka.