Kane’s German advantage as England face Ukraine in EURO qualifiers
England are taking on Ukraine in Poland tonight as qualifying for Euro 2024 continues with a meeting at the Tarczynski Arena between the top two sides in Group C.
Gareth Southgate’s side already have four wins from four games on the board and sit atop Group C, and victory here over second-placed Ukraine would almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. This is England’s only competitive match of the September international break, with a friendly against Scotland to come next week.
Ukraine are having to stage the fixture in the Polish city of Wroclaw due to the ongoing war at home following Russia’s invasion of the country. They are in a tussle with European champions Italy to take the group’s second automatic qualification spot. Ukraine come into the game with six points from three games, while Italy – who take on North Macedonia later tonight – have three points from two fixtures so far.
Walker speaks to the media
Walker is speaking to Channel 4, and says that his first England goal is a “relief”.
“I can tick that off, I’ve done it.
“I’ve seen the gap and luckily he’s found me, and I’ve put it away”, he adds.
“We just need the best Harry Kane, and hopefully that’ll see us in good stead in the summer”.
He says that sometimes you “just have these nights”, especially against “a good Ukraine side”. He finishes by wishing the entire country the best for the future.
FT: Ukraine 1-1 England
That result puts England on 13 points in Group C, with Ukraine in second on seven.
Italy are third but have only played two games so far; those matches against Ukraine are going to be vital for automatic qualification.
Full-time: Ukraine 1-1 England
The referee blows the whistle and it finishes 1-1. A good result for Ukraine in their bid for Euro 2024 qualification, and the fans are celebrating accordingly.
Not a bad result for England given their position, but it was far from a classic. Those sorts of performances have become fairly common under Southgate in qualifying; fortunately England tend to take it up a notch in tournaments.
Ukraine 1-1 England
94mins: The game is fizzing out as we approach the end, with England probing without any real danger.
Ukraine 1-1 England
92mins: England are still pressing for a winner, even though a draw would be by no means a bad result.
We’re entering the last part of stoppage time.
Ukraine 1-1 England
90mins: There’ll be four minutes of added time, perhaps indicative of the lack of major events in this half.
Ukraine 1-1 England
88mins: Ukraine definitely aren’t settling for the draw, breaking forward before Walker wins the ball off Mudryk. The hosts just haven’t quite had the quality to make the most of their counters.
That’s Mudryk’s last action of the game, as he is replaced by Nazaryna. Overall, a disappointing performance from the Chelsea man.
Ukraine 1-1 England
85mins: There’s a mix up from the free-kick and the ball almost breaks to Maguire, but the centre-back commits a foul on Bushchan.
Saka is replaced by Conor Gallagher. He had a quiet day compared to his usual standards.
Ukraine 1-1 England
84mins: England have a free-kick on the edge of the box. The Ukraine fans are in full voice as they sense a good result coming.
